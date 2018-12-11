SK Telecom's construction deal with Hyundai Construction shows a framework for 5G business (AMZN, SKM, TRMB)

news

This story was delivered to Business Insider Intelligence IoT Briefing subscribers hours before it appeared on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.

Leading South Korean telecom operator SK Telecom announced a new partnership with Hyundai Construction Equipment and geolocation software company Trimble to use 5G networks to monitor construction equipment, according to ZDNet.

The new collaboration will allow the companies to jointly develop solutions for Hyundai’s construction machinery to enable enhanced monitoring and improved safety protocols at construction sites, while also laying the groundwork for AI-based tools in the coming years.

The companies plan to use the next-generation cellular connectivity in a number of construction applications:

The partners will design tools and sensors that will be integrated into Hyundai’s equipment — primarily excavators and forklifts — for increased safety protocols.The equipment will feature connected sensors that will be able to interface with either local edge computing systems or cloud-based platforms using 5G’s low-latency communication capabilities to monitor activities and send out alerts when dangerous situations are developing.

Once connected equipment is deployed in larger numbers, they’ll also be able to start detecting defects in machinery. This requires large amounts of historical data to show what conditions are indicative of defects or are prone to lead to breakdowns, which the devices can collect. Having this information will lead to savings for Hyundai as well as its customers, as they’ll be able to spot issues earlier and rectify them before they lead to actual problems on-site.

The long-term aim of this collaboration is to incorporate AI into the construction planning and operations process. An AI system would be able to design and price a job based on historical data very quickly, for example, eliminating the need for an employee to review and draft up a design and estimate. Trimble is also working on tools to incorporate drone-based measurements and observations into this system that the AI would be able to use to optimize construction operations.

The advent of 5G networks — which will go live in parts of the world in early 2019 — will enable a variety of new practices taking advantage connected IoT sensors. Construction is one area where telecoms will be able to work with equipment manufacturers or other involved parties to deploy 5G-enabled solutions.

In addition to the use cases listed above, 5G-enabled cameras will be able to stream video data to a cloud-based AI in real time to improve safety by tracking worker and equipment locations. And companies will be able to use those cloud-based analytics platforms to automate things like automatic safety shutdown protocols to prevent accidents.

The deployment of 5G networks will allow telecoms to become more active partners in a wider variety of IoT segments, and they’re in a prime position to take advantage by offering simple plans that combine connectivity and cloud-based services through one vendor.