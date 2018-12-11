SK Telecom's construction deal with Hyundai Construction shows a framework for 5G business (AMZN, SKM, TRMB)

SK Telecom announced a partnership with Hyundai Construction Equipment and geolocation software company Trimble to use 5G networks to monitor construction equipment
Leading South Korean telecom operator SK Telecom announced a new partnership with Hyundai Construction Equipment and geolocation software company Trimble to use 5G networks to monitor construction equipment, according to ZDNet.
The new collaboration will allow the companies to jointly develop solutions for Hyundai’s construction machinery to enable enhanced monitoring and improved safety protocols at construction sites, while also laying the groundwork for AI-based tools in the coming years.
The companies plan to use the next-generation cellular connectivity in a number of construction applications:
The advent of 5G networks — which will go live in parts of the world in early 2019 — will enable a variety of new practices taking advantage connected IoT sensors. Construction is one area where telecoms will be able to work with equipment manufacturers or other involved parties to deploy 5G-enabled solutions.
In addition to the use cases listed above, 5G-enabled cameras will be able to stream video data to a cloud-based AI in real time to improve safety by tracking worker and equipment locations. And companies will be able to use those cloud-based analytics platforms to automate things like automatic safety shutdown protocols to prevent accidents.
The deployment of 5G networks will allow telecoms to become more active partners in a wider variety of IoT segments, and they’re in a prime position to take advantage by offering simple plans that combine connectivity and cloud-based services through one vendor.