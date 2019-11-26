Edtech startup uLesson Secures $3.1 million seed funding ahead of the market launch in February 2020.

The funding will allow the edutech firm to address infrastructure and learning gaps in Africa’s education sector.

Sim Shagaya, the CEO of uLesson, says the firm is using tech to lower the entry point for access to education for young Africans.

Nigerian edtech learning platform uLesson, founded by Sim Shagaya, has closed a $3.1 million seed-level round to address infrastructure and learning gaps in Africa’s education sector.

The funding round was led by TLcom Capital.

uLesson platform

uLesson to full launch in February 2020

Targeting secondary school learners across the West African region, uLesson will launch officially in February 2020, having been in development and beta testing for 12 months.

In a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, the edutech firm said the seed round will allow the team to take the product to market in West Africa, before looking to develop educational content and a product for the East African market.

Speaking on the investment and upcoming launch of uLesson, CEO Sim Shagaya says, “Education systems across Africa are in crisis and uLesson has been developed to radically shake-up the system and bring better access to high-quality curriculum-relevant educational content to learners across the continent.

Sim Shagaya during his days as Konga Chairman

"As our population grows extremely rapidly, the current public and private approach to education investment are chasing a goal that is moving further away. We want to lower the entry point for access to education for young Africans, and technology is the only way this challenge will be met. With this in mind, today is not just an investment in uLesson - it’s an investment in Africa’s future.”

As part of the seed round, Ido Sum and Omobola Johnson, partners in TLcom's executive team, will join the board alongside former Konga CEO, Shola Adekoya

How uLesson works

uLesson deploys curriculum-relevant content via smartphones that allow learners to use the product without concern for internet limitations and costs.

To date, the Jos-based team has produced over 3,000 richly animated, personalised video learning modules, quizzes and tests that will be available on the uLesson android app, via a subscription model, in Q1 2020, per the company press release.