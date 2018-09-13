'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' looks gorgeous on the Xbox One X and I just can't stop taking pictures

news
The newly released "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is unquestionably one of the best-looking games ever made and the game’s graphics are further enhanced with the strength of the Xbox One X.
Featuring a wide array of exotic locales, breathtaking landscapes, and unimaginable architecture, "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is an ideal game to test the limits of Microsoft’s premium console. Players using the Xbox One X can choose between two modes for the game: high resolution or high frame rate. For those using 4K televisions, the high resolution mode will offer the greatest level of fidelity for the game's graphics, while the high frame rate mode will keep the game running around 60 frames per second to provide the smoothest possible animations while playing. Additional options include HDR support, to increase the range of the game's dynamic lighting, and anisotropic filtering, which adds more texture to the environments.
Even while playing through the game with the high frame rate mode activated, I found myself constantly stopping to take dozens of pictures to just grasp the full view of the huge environments. The game’s photographer mode adds extra options for adjusting the camera angle, brightness, and field of view, and even has a few filters for players to tack on.
With so much jungle to explore in “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” there’s no shortage of amazing images to capture.
"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is considered the final chapter in a trilogy that began with "Tomb Raider" (2013).
In "Shadow," Lara Croft fears her hunt for an artifact may have triggered Armageddon.
Lara must reckon with the consequences of her actions and face her own inner beast.
This sets her off on a journey through the jungles and ruins of Peru...
...where she faces countless obstacles and puzzles designed to protect ancient treasures.
Even the most peaceful of temples..
...can quickly lead Lara into peril.
Lara consistently puts herself into tight situations to stay on the right path.
Even when the right path seems like the absolute wrong place to be.
Luckily Lara isn't alone. Her friend Jonah is there to support her once again.
Along with some new faces that play an integral part in the game's story.
The villages in "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" are bursting with life.
The indigenous people inject some much needed personality into the game.
And it's nice to remember that they can be more than just villains.
But of course, not every face is a friendly one.
"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" continues to broaden Lara's horizons.
All of her climbing tools from the previous games return...
..and she certainly needs them to survive the terrain.
Navigating ancient machinery is standard "Tomb Raider" fare.
The same is true when it comes to the usual traps waiting to block Lara's path.
Every now and then you can take a moment to relax in the canopy...
...before plotting your next move.
Lara has a number of ways to keep herself hidden in the jungle.
Sometimes the adventure takes her underwater.
The reflections rippling across the water's surface couldn't be more lovely.
The tremendous contrast in lighting makes caves feel even more ominous.
But being Lara Croft means pushing forward toward danger...
...even when you can't see what may lie at the other end of the tunnel.
No matter the environment, "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" has some of the best graphics I've seen to date.
