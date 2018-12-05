Pulse.ng logo
Secret Facebook documents have just been published by British parliament

British parliament has published a cache of secret Facebook documents which it obtained from Six4Three.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. play

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

(Getty)

British parliament has published a cache of secret Facebook documents which it obtained last month from a company suing the social network.

A redacted version of the papers was pushed live on the website of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, which is investigating Facebook's privacy standards as part of an inquiry into fake news.

You can view all 250 pages of the Facebook documents right here.

Damian Collins, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, prefaced the papers with a summary of what he sees as some of the most explosive revelations. These included:

  • Facebook entering "whitelisting agreements" with companies, including Netflix and Airbnb, giving them access to friends data after Facebook introduced new privacy policies in 2014/15.
  • Collins said a recurring theme of the papers is the "idea of linking access to friends data to the financial value of the [app] developers' relationship with Facebook."
  • They show it "taking aggressive positions against apps," Collins said. This included email evidence showing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally approved a decision to deny access to data for the now-defunct Twitter app, Vine.
  • Facebook made it difficult for users to know about changes it made to its Android app because they were controversial. The changes enabled Facebook to collect a record of calls and texts sent by users.

More follows.

