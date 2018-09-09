San Francisco's new $2.2 billion transit center, the 'Grand Central Station of the West,' is officially open to the public — take a look around

- San Francisco's new four-block-long Salesforce Transit Center — and the stunning rooftop park located on top of it — is officially open to the public.
- A project almost two decades in the making, the transit center was designed to be a central nexus for local transportation.
- Eleven bus lines stop at the station, and transit officials plan to eventually connect it to rail lines as well.
- The $2.2 billion transit center is being hailed as the "Grand Central Station of the West," and some have compared its park to The High Line in New York.
San Francisco's highly-anticipated Salesforce Transit Center and the new park located on its roof are officially open to the public.
Located in a colossal white building that snakes its way through the city's downtown South of Market district, the transit project was almost two decades in the making and was designed as a much-needed improvement to San Francisco's notoriously clogged transportation systems. Routes on eleven bus lines stop at the transit center. In the future, so too will Caltrain, the Bay Area's commuter-rail services, and California's High Speed Rail, which will run between there and Los Angeles.
The center's urban design has drawn comparisons to New York's new Oculus transit station, while its rooftop park has been likened to The High Line in New York, a park that's located on a former elevated rail line. But its new nickname harkens back further into Gotham's history.
The center has been dubbed the "Grand Central Station of the West." It's an apt moniker, given the building's scale and $2.2 billion budget.
Take a look around San Francisco's "Grand Central Station."
The transit center's bulbous white facade spans four blocks in downtown San Francisco. It's hard to miss. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Its exterior is made from perforated white aluminum that was shaped into wave-like forms. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The main building consists of five levels, including the rooftop park and the Grand Hall on its ground level. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The Bus Deck is above the ground level. The structure's two other levels are below-ground floors that were designed for rail lines but aren't yet in use.
The transit center has a street-level entrance directly across from the new Salesforce Tower that provides easy access for the company's employees. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The cloud computing giant shelled out $110 million for naming rights to the transit center. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Salesforce's corporate sponsorship has been a contentious issue among San Francisco locals. Originally, the structure was going to be called the Transbay Terminal, the same name as the building it replaced.
Ground-level visitors enter into the Grand Hall, which is marked by large skeletal beams. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Overhead, a giant domed skylight bathes the Grand Hall with natural light. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The design is reminiscent of New York's Oculus transportation hub. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
Like Salesforce Transit Center, the Oculus is a futuristic white shell of a building. Some have compared it to a dinosaur skeleton or a whale carcass.
Like the Oculus, the Salesforce Transit Center is designed to accommodate a mass influx of people — 45 million each year in its case. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Eleven transit systems, including Greyhound, Amtrak, and San Francisco's Muni, have bus routes that stop at the station. Those bus routes provide connections to the eight surrounding counties and points beyond.
Commuters can find their bus connections and arrival times listed on a giant display board. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The center has several street-level exits. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Parts of the transit center are still under construction. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
When the work is done, there will be entrances all around the center, including this one, which is directly across from Business Insider's San Francisco office building. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Inside the station, lit pillars indicate where commuters should go, with food and transit lines one way ... (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
... and other bus routes another way. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
You can take the stairs or escalators up to the food hall. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
But that, too, isn't quite finished yet. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Eventually, the transit center will have 100,000 square feet of retail space.
Although it's not yet finished, the transit center is already being used by commuters, like this man who ran past to catch a bus. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
He's a part of a large community of San Francisco Bay Area commuters who can now get into and out of the city from one central terminal. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The station's bus deck is above ground and offers a refreshing alternative to cramped subterranean stations. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The structure's perforated exterior lets plenty of natural light into the bus loading areas.
The bus deck features a succession of loading bays for different lines. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
A digital display in each bay shows expected arrival times. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
While you're waiting for your ride, you can get your tech fix at a Best Buy vending machine — the same kind you can find at some airports. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Some bathrooms on the level are available only to bus drivers. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
You can take an elevator to the station's different levels. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Such as the fourth level, where you'll find Salesforce Park. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Sitting on top of the transit center, the park is open to everyone. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The 5.4-acre space includes winding pathways, plentiful foliage, and numerous seating areas. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
It's similar to New York's High Line, a former elevated rail line on the west side of Manhattan that was converted into a park. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
However, the Salesforce Transit Center is much smaller than the High Line.
Tiny, one-person benches line the park's walking paths. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Some people sat on them taking calls. One couple I saw squeezed onto one together.
A spacious lawn runs the length of the park, with moveable chairs and tables for people to use. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Parts of the space look grown-in already, and people are already taking advantage of them by relaxing in the grass. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Attached to the railings that line the walking paths are metal plates detailing the origin and nature of the plant species bedded in the gardens. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
In some spots, the greenery was lush and high enough that I felt like I was in an arboretum. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The air smelled nice and earthy too. I forgot that I was in the middle of one of the most technologically advanced cities in the world. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
A quick look around, and up at the imposing Salesforce tower, reminded me where I was. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The hashtag icon of office messaging service Slack was in view, albeit hidden through the trees. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
I spotted the office housing investment firm BlackRock's iShares branch along the south edge of the park... (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
...as well as Charles Schwab offices... (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
...and LinkedIn's new black cube-like headquarters loomed in the distance. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
It was like an outdoor museum exhibit of some of the city's most prosperous companies. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
I could see San Francisco's newest skyscraper at 181 Fremont too. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Facebook's Instagram branch will soon make 51 floors of it their new headquarters, and a number of multi-million-dollar condos take up the top portion of the tower. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The Instagram offices are currently still being developed. I could spot some nifty technicolor-lit pillars from the park. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Instagram's employees and residents in the building will be able to walk right into the park through a special access point. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The same goes for Salesforce employees from their offices across the way. They're the only two buildings with direct access to the park. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
They, and others in the park, have some uniquely striking sights of the city. Besides office views and ritzy high-level restaurants, perspectives of the city like this can be hard to come by. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
I could easily get lost walking around — it's a 5.4-acre park after all — but these posted icons were scattered around the space, which were actually really helpful. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Over on the west side of the park, the six-block-long "mini Bay Bridge" can be seen, where buses can easily enter the Bus Deck from the actual Bay Bridge without having to maneuver through the city's congested streets. Its cables mirror the bone-like design of the rest of the center. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Also from the west section, I could easily see into a couple of residences. It made me wonder how the occupants felt about their privacy being impacted by the new structure. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
A stage that will be used for concerts and other events is on this side as well. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Toward the east side of the park is a plaza of sorts. A giant dome serves as the skylight that hangs over the grand foyer below. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Fitness classes are scheduled through the end of October, likely to ramp up involvement and attendance in the park. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
People made themselves at home on the picnic tables, playing board games provided by a games cart. A family of three hashed out a round of Connect Four behind it. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
A foosball table was up for grabs... (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
...and food vendors offered reasonably priced hot dogs and sandwiches. A more permanent restaurant is planned to eventually go up in this spot, so the vendors are temporary. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Park goers lined up at the bar, where you could get a beer for $7. Not bad by San Francisco standards. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
As I was making my laps, the pathway along the north edge split into two, with one slice of it decked out with tiles. I didn't know what it was at first... (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
...until I saw spigots along the middle spewing water! A plaque further down described how the installation was designed. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
As buses pass on the Bus Deck below, sensors are alerted to their movement which then activate the water jets. So the more traffic there is, the more fountain activity — pretty nifty. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Near the bus fountain is where the park's glass aerial tram will spit out passengers. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
The glass elevator was included in the Transit Center project to encourage passerby on the street level to check out the city park above.
play
Above: The street-level plaza outside Salesforce Tower. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
But it can only transport 20 people at a time, which will likely result in some fairly long lines. It was poised to open in June, but that date has since been pushed back. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Until then, park goers can use elevators, stairs, and escalators. Elevators are placed at the far ends of the park, as well as toward the middle. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
Though with a transit center right smack in the middle of the city, it's easy to access any part of it. (Katie Canales/Business Insider)