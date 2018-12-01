'Red Dead Online,' the online multiplayer mode for 'Red Dead Redemption 2' launches today as a beta test

'Red Dead Online' will enter beta testing this week and is free for anyone who owns 'Red Dead Redemption 2' on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.
Rockstar Games' "Red Dead Redemption 2" was one of the year's most anticipated games, releasing on October 26th to plenty of fanfare. But a major portion of the game has been missing for the past month, the online multiplayer mode, "Red Dead Online."
In September, Rockstar revealed that "Red Dead Online" wouldn't be ready on release and would enter beta testing in November. Rockstar developers have said they consider "Red Dead Online" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" to be two different games, though "Red Dead Online" is free for anyone who buys the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of "Red Dead Redemption 2." Now, with just a few days left in November, Rockstar is keeping true to its word and rolling out the online beta for all players this week.
Here's the breakdown on when you'll be able to play the beta:
According to Rockstar, "Red Dead Online" will feature both competitive and cooperative gameplay, but the company is warning fans to expect some growing pains. Players will be able to explore the open-world environment of "Red Dead Online" alone or with friends, and the online mode will have its own narrative storyline.
"As with most online experiences of this size and scale, there will inevitably be some turbulence at launch," Rockstar said in a September statement. "We look forward to working with our amazing and dedicated community to share ideas, help us fix teething problems and work with us to develop 'Red Dead Online' into something really fun and innovative."
Rockstar certainly has practice at building mega-popular online games; its ongoing support for "Grand Theft Auto Online" has helped sell more than 100 million copies of "Grand Theft Auto V" since September 2013.
The NPD Group reports that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is already the second-best selling game of 2018, with just nine days of reported sales after release. The game also managed to triple the launch sales of its predecessor, "Red Dead Redemption." With the introduction of "Red Dead Online," the game will have laid plenty of foundation for a healthy multiplayer community.