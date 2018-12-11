Read Google CEO Sundar Pichai's prepared remarks to Congress (GOOG, GOOGL)

news

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will testify before Congress on Tuesday.

The tech exec plans to paint a positive picture of technology's potential and push back against allegations of bias.

But the tech giant is facing increasing public and political scrutiny.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai plans to push back against allegations of bias and affirm his company's support for America when he testifies before Congress on Tuesday.

Ahead of the 46-year-old tech exec's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on accountability and transparency at Google, his prepared remarks have been released.

As Google has come under the spotlight for its reported plans to re-enter China with a censored search engine, and as employees push back against the company's work with the military, Pichai's testimony highlights the search advertising giant's American roots.

"I believe in people and their ability to use technology to improve their lives. I’m incredibly proud of what Google does to empower people around the world, especially here in the US," he plans to say.

Pichai's testimony — at a hearing about "Transparency and Accountability" at the Silicon Valley-based search engine — is optimistic about the potential of technology. But it comes as Google, and the broader tech industry, faces growing political scrutiny.

Google has struggled with growing employee revolts in recent months over its work with the military and its handling of executive misconduct claims, even as it faces allegations of anti-conservative bias by right-wing activists.

"We work hard to ensure the integrity of our products, and we’ve put a number of checks and balances in place to ensure they continue to live up to our standards. I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure that our products continue to operate that way. To do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests," Pichai will say.

"We are a company that provides platforms for diverse perspectives and opinions — and we have no shortage of them among our own employees. Some of our Googlers are former servicemen and women who have risked much in defense of our country. Some are civil libertarians who fiercely defend freedom of expression. Some are parents who worry about the role technology plays in our households. Some—like me—are immigrants to this country, profoundly grateful for the freedoms and opportunities it offers. Some of us are many of these things."

His testimony is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Here are Pichai's full prepared remarks: