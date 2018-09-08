Rapper Mac Miller has died at 26

news

The rapper Mac Miller died Friday of an apparent overdose at the age of 26, TMZ first reported.

Miller was set to start a tour next month to promote his latest album, "Swimming."

The rapper Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose at the age of 26, TMZ reported Friday. Us Weekly and Variety later confirmed his death.

Citing law-enforcement sources, TMZ reported that Miller was found at his San Fernando Valley home around noon following a 911 call. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The rapper and producer, a Pittsburgh native, had opened up about his struggles with substance abuse in recent interviews promoting his fifth studio album, "Swimming," which he released in August.

"I used to rap super openly about really dark s---," he said of his past music in an interview with Vulture published on Thursday. "Because that's what I was experiencing at the time. That's fine, that's good, that's life. It should be all the emotions."

In May, shortly after the end of his two-year relationship with the pop singer Ariana Grande, Miller was charged with a DUI after police said he hit a utility pole with his car.

Miller was set to start a tour next month to promote "Swimming," with a planned first date of October 27 in San Francisco.

"I just wanna go on tour," Miller tweeted on Thursday, adding: "The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow."

Miller released his first studio album, "Blue Slide Park," in 2011 after a series of popular mixtapes. His highest-charting single, "Loud," reached No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012. "Swimming" was the most critically acclaimed release of his career.

Condolences and grief poured out from the music community on Friday following reports of Miller's death, with artists like Chance the Rapper and Wiz Khalifa, a fellow Pittsburgh native, tweeting in remembrance of Miller.

— Chance The Rapper (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Miller's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you are struggling with addiction and want to seek treatment, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free, national, 24/7 helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.