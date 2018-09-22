Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

People are complaining that Apple Store sales systems went down on new iPhone release day, and they didn't get their new phones (AAPL)

Tech People are complaining that Apple Store sales systems went down on new iPhone release day, and they didn't get their new phones (AAPL)

Some people say that the Apple Store point-of-sale system went down, and now they didn't get the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max that they preordered in a timely manner.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
  • null
    null  AP  
  • The Apple flagship store in San Francisco at 2p.m. local time on Friday.
    The Apple flagship store in San Francisco at 2p.m. local time on Friday.  Matt Weinberger  
Image
  • null  AP  
  • The Apple flagship store in San Francisco at 2p.m. local time on Friday.  Matt Weinberger  
null play

null

(AP)

  • There were some issues at Apple stores on the first day the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were available.
  • Employees told customers that there were nationwide issues with the reservation system that people used to book a time to buy the latest iPhone.
  • However, Apple stores were taking additional customers at 5:23p.m. Eastern time on Friday, suggesting the system had been fixed.

Apple's newest phones, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, went on sale on Friday.

One way to make sure you get the latest iPhone or Apple Watch on launch day is to reserve the new phone through the Apple Store app, and then head to a physical Apple store to pick it up. Apple's improved reservation system is one reason why Apple's famous launch lines seemed to be shorter this year than in previous years.

One problem, though — Apple's reservation system went down for about an hour in at least some of its retail store locations.

One reader told Business Insider that he stood in line at a location in a New Jersey mall for an hour, and an Apple employee told him that the system was down nationwide and he would have to go back on Monday.

In San Francisco, at Apple's flagship store, by 2:18 p.m. local time, the line was moving again and employees were calling out reservation times. One employee said that the store was not planning to take any more walk-ins for the rest of the day.

Even some people who prepaid for their phones in the app said they've been unable to get their hands on it, according to a slew of reports on social media.

We've reached out to Apple for more information and will update this post when it becomes available.

Email the author at kleswing@businessinsider.com.

Top 3

1 Tech Google employees considered manipulating search results to help...bullet
2 Tech African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans,...bullet
3 Tech Instagram is reportedly testing a way to let you easily...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech How SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic plan on taking you to space
Fields and farmed were covered by water.
Tech Before-and-after satellite photos show the staggering amount of water Hurricane Florence dumped on North Carolina
Alex Jones
Tech PayPal is cutting off Alex Jones and says it will no longer do business with InfoWars because it promotes 'hate and discriminatory intolerance' (PYPL)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Tech A gender discrimination lawsuit against Microsoft could see new light as court agrees to reconsider class action status for 8,600 current and former employees (MSFT)
X
Advertisement