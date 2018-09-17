Pulse.ng logo
Tech Paul McCartney has earned his first No. 1 album in over 36 years

(Jim Dyson/Getty)

Paul McCartney's recently released 18th solo album, "Egypt Station," has become his first Billboard No. 1 album in over 36 years, Billboard reported.

The album moved 153,000 equivalent album units, with 147,000 copies in traditional album sales, which exceeded Billboard's early prediction of its debut.

According to Billboard, "Egypt Station" is McCartney's eight No. 1 album (including his albums with Wings) and his first since 1982's "Tug of War." (He also scored 19 No. 1 albums with The Beatles, the most all time of any artist or group.)

"Egypt Station" is the first of McCartney's solo albums to debut at No. 1 on the chart, and it's also his best-selling LP in over a decade, since his album "Memory Almost Full" debuted at No. 3 in 2007 with 161,000 copies sold.

McCartney backed the release of "Egypt Station" with a noteworthy promotional campaign, which included a lengthy profile with GQ, and appearances on "The Howard Stern Show," "The Tonight Show," and Marc Maron's WTF podcast.

The album has also been well reviewed by critics. It currently holds a 73% rating on the reviews aggregator Metacritic.

Listen to "Egypt Station" below:

