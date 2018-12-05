Ousted CBS CEO Les Moonves allegedly had an employee 'on call' to perform oral sex

news

According to a draft of a report from lawyers investigating sexual assault claims against former CBS CEO Les Moonves, which was reviewed by The New York Times, Moonves had a CBS employee "on call" to perform oral sex.

According to The Times, the report said that a number of employees knew of this and " believed that the woman was protected from discipline or termination" because of it.

The report also said that Moonves had received oral sex from at least four CBS employees, and concluded that the circumstances "sound transactional and improper."

Former CBS CEO Les Moonves had a CBS employee "on call" to perform oral sex on him, according to a draft of a report from outside lawyers investigating sexual assault claims against him, which was reviewed by The New York Times.

According to The Times, the report also said that "a number of employees were aware of this and believed that the woman was protected from discipline or termination as a result of it.”

CBS declined to comment to Business Insider.

READ MORE: CBS boss Moonves reportedly tried to silence sex assault allegations with TV roles — and his $120 million severance is in jeopardy

The unidentified employee was not interviewed by lawyers, according to The Times, but, in interviews with lawyers, Moonves "admitted to receiving oral sex from the woman, his subordinate."

Moonves described the acts as consensual, according to The Times, and "vehemently denies having any non-consensual sexual relations," Moonves' lawyer told The Times. "He never put or kept someone on the payroll for the purpose of sex. He has cooperated extensively and fully with investigators," Moonves' lawyer said.

The Times said the report also noted that Moonves "received oral sex from at least 4 CBS employees under circumstances that sound transactional and improper to the extent that there was no hint of any relationship, romance, or reciprocity."

Lawyers did not speak to any of the women, according to The Times, but the report concluded that "such a pattern arguably constitutes willful misfeasance and violation of the company’s sexual harassment policy."

The report said that Moonves' alleged sexual misconduct seemed to stop after his marriage to Julie Chen in 2004, according to The Times.