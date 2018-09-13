Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Omowale David-Ashiru becomes Andela Nigeria country director

Tech Omowale David-Ashiru replaces Seni Sulyman as Andela Nigeria country director, becoming the company’s first female head

Omowale will lead Andela Nigeria ensuring that the organisation continue to advance its objectives of developing Africa’s future technology leaders.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Omowale David-Ashiru replaces Seni Sulyman as Andela Nigeria country director, becoming the company’s first female head play Omowale David-Ashiru, Andela Nigeria Country Director (nairametrics)

Omowale David-Ashiru has replaced Seni Sulyman as Andela Nigeria country director. Seni Suleyman was appointed the vice president of Andela’s global operations last April.

Omowale will lead Andela Nigeria ensuring that the organisation continue to advance its objectives of developing Africa’s future technology leaders.

Everything I’ve done before now feels like a preparation for this role,” says Omowale, “and I’m excited to join this wonderful team of highly motivated individuals who are investing their skills and effort into advancing opportunity and potential in Nigeria and the continent at large.”

Omowale David-Ashiru replaces Seni Sulyman as Andela Nigeria country director, becoming the company’s first female head play

Omowale David-Ashiru, Andela Nigeria Country Director

 

“We're in great hands,” excited Seni Sulyman, Andela’s Vice President of Global Operations and previous Country Director, Nigeria, said.

Excited to hand over leadership of Andela Nigeria to Omowale, a formidable leader who will take us to the next level. One of the most fulfilling aspects of leadership is having a Successor who is more qualified and capable than you."

Omowale David-Ashiru's experience and background

Prior Andela, she worked at Accenture, where she grew to become a seasoned Management Consultant and Certified Project Manager.

She later transitioned into entrepreneurship, launching a fashion retail company, which she managed for eight years. Her experience managing complex projects for global technology and financial services companies, combined with her entrepreneurial mindset, makes Omowale the right leader for Andela Nigeria.

Omowale obtained a First Class B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Ibadan in 1998.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top 3

1 Tech Here's where Hurricane Florence's eye is due to make landfall,...bullet
2 Tech Apple has launched 3 new phones and Twitter users say the price...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Larry Page
Tech Larry Page once led a Google project that would shoot bicyclists 35 miles down a glass tube, from its headquarters to San Francisco (GOOG, GOOGL)
A security guard keeps watch as he walks past a logo of Google in Shanghai, China.
Tech A senior Google researcher just reportedly resigned in protest over the company's potential return to China with a censored search engine (GOOG, GOOGL)
iPhone XS and XS Max
Tech Don't buy any of the new iPhones announced this week until you've downloaded iOS 12 to your current iPhone (AAPL)
Ali Parsa.
Tech An AI startup that claimed it can beat doctors in an exam is putting £100 million into creating 500 new jobs