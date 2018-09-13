news

Omowale David-Ashiru has replaced Seni Sulyman as Andela Nigeria country director. Seni Suleyman was appointed the vice president of Andela’s global operations last April.

Omowale will lead Andela Nigeria ensuring that the organisation continue to advance its objectives of developing Africa’s future technology leaders.

“Everything I’ve done before now feels like a preparation for this role,” says Omowale, “and I’m excited to join this wonderful team of highly motivated individuals who are investing their skills and effort into advancing opportunity and potential in Nigeria and the continent at large.”

“We're in great hands,” excited Seni Sulyman, Andela’s Vice President of Global Operations and previous Country Director, Nigeria, said.

“Excited to hand over leadership of Andela Nigeria to Omowale, a formidable leader who will take us to the next level. One of the most fulfilling aspects of leadership is having a Successor who is more qualified and capable than you."

Omowale David-Ashiru's experience and background

Prior Andela, she worked at Accenture, where she grew to become a seasoned Management Consultant and Certified Project Manager.

She later transitioned into entrepreneurship, launching a fashion retail company, which she managed for eight years. Her experience managing complex projects for global technology and financial services companies, combined with her entrepreneurial mindset, makes Omowale the right leader for Andela Nigeria.

Omowale obtained a First Class B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Ibadan in 1998.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa: