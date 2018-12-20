Facebook is once again under fire for possible mismanagement of user data, this time over the social giants third-party data-sharing, according to the latest bombshell report by The New York Times.

The Times alleges that Facebook gave over 150 companies far-reaching access to user data, beyond what the company disclosed to users, and that it privileged powerful tech partners like Microsoft, Spotify, Netflix, Yahoo, and Amazon when doing so.

Perhaps the most damning details are allegations stating that Facebook granted Netflix and Spotify extensive access to users private messages (including the ability to read, write, and delete messages); and that Facebook used data from Amazon, Yahoo, and Huawei to improve friend request suggestions through its controversial "People You May Know" feature.

We expect the latest round of allegations to set off a few immediate or near-term impacts:

Governments will likely accelerate efforts to investigate Facebook for data privacy and antitrust.Wednesday morning, already, the chair of the UKs Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee (DCMS) issued a statement calling on competition authorities to investigate Facebooks data-sharing practices, to determine whether the social giant gave bigger companies preferential access versus smaller partners, per TechCrunch . Thats on top of ongoing antitrust investigations in Germany and potentially Washington . Also on Wednesday, the Washington D.C. attorney general filed suit against Facebook over Cambridge Analytica the first such attempt to penalize Facebook in the US.

Facebook partners could tighten their relationships with the platform.Corporate partners, like advertisers, often cant help but have a relationship with Facebook. In the wake of the latest scandal, some are likely to clarify the parameters of their agreements with the company. The latest allegations not only implicate Facebook, but its partners too, many of whom on Wednesday were compelled to release their own statements of self-absolution.

User flight looks slightly more possible.To date, users havent quit the site likely due to a combination of factors including the addictiveness, convenience, or seeming necessity of Facebooks services, along with fatalism about the reality of corporate exploitation of personal data. We dont expect this latest round of allegations to drive a mass exodus among Facebook users, but we do think it will add fuel to a mounting fire, such that a widespread departure is more conceivable. A trickle of angry voices is growing, mainly among influential Twitter users, several of whom have announced in the last 24 hours that theyre deleting Facebook. Still, its unclear what it would take for millions of average users to leave: After the data hack that compromised 50 million accounts, 28% of Facebook users said they would keep using Facebook the same as before, per a recent Business Insider Intelligence survey.

Short of having more precise clarification about Facebooks exact handling of user data, user trust is unlikely to rebound and regulators are unlikely to back off.Facebook responded to the allegations laid out in the report in a blog post , but Alex Stamos, former Facebook CSO, argued on Twitter that it fell short of clarifying exactly what happened, in part because it problematically conflated different types of third-party integrations in the same way as the Times article.

Some integrations are good (consumers want them) and pro-competitive, e.g. making Gmail available on Apple devices; while others could be bad or anti-competitive, e.g. if Facebook was to send secret data to servers controlled by others, for example.

Overall, Facebook needs to take some of the PR shine off of its attempts at full transparency.Many people are tiring of Facebooks habitual crisis response pattern: apology, denial, surface-level explanation of past actions, continued investment in tools, pledge to improve.

Finding a better, more honest, way of responding to scandal could mean that it hires an independent counsel whose sole purpose is to be a cultural irritant at the company, i.e. someone who can and will tell Zuckerberg when and why hes wrong.

