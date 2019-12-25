Nigeria’s telecoms subscribers rise by 2.96% in Q3 2019

Within the period, a total of 123.16 million subscribers were active on the internet as against 122.67 million in Q2 2019

MTN has the highest share of voice subscriptions and internet subscriptions.

Nigeria's telecoms subscription figure increased by 2.96% from 174.02 million in the second quarter to 179.17 million in the third quarter.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated this in its new telecoms data released on Monday, December 23rd, 2019.

According to the report, this is a 10.58% growth year-n-year for voice subscriptions in the country.

The bureau said a total of 123.16 million subscribers were active on the internet as against 122.67 million in Q2 2019 and 103.51 million in Q3 2018. This represented 0.40% growth in internet subscriptions Quarter on Quarter and 18.98% Year on Year.

The breakdown of the report showed that Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q3 2019 and closely followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively while Bayelsa and the Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

Similarly, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per State in Q3 2019 and closely followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively while Bayelsa and the Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

Further details of the Q3 telecoms data below:

Voice subscription

MTN Nigeria - 1.49 million

Airtel Nigeria - 922, 136

Glo Nigeria - 719, 616

9mobile - 375, 506

Internet subscription