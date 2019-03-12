Nigeria's internet subscription rate climbed 8.26% to 106.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from 112.1 million recorded in the third quarter.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated this in its third and fourth quarter of “2018 Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information.”

According to the data, telecoms data for Q3 and Q4 2018 reflected that a total of 172.8 million and 162 million subscribers were active on voice as against 162.5 million in Q2 2018 which represented 6.66% increase in subscribers base.

The report also showed that Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice and active internet per State in Q4 2018.

Lagos was followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers in voice and internet subscribers.

In 2018, MTN has the highest share of voice subscription and followed by GLO, AIRTEL, EMTS and Others respectively. Similarly, MTN has the highest share of internet subscription and followed by GLO, AIRTEL, EMTS and Others.

Other key highlights below:

Active Internet subscribers as at Q4