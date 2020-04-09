This is coming after some videos, audio and text messages that are circulating on social media claimed that the telcos in Nigeria were laying 5G fibre optic cables.

However, the Executive Vice- Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, said the claims are false

In a statement, Danbatta admitted that the mobile network operators are laying fibre optic cables and other telecom equipment.

However, it was only to expand the network infrastructure across the country so they can provide better services to their consumers.

Prof Danbatta said it was therefore untrue that the digging and laying of fibre optic cables by telecom operators in Lagos and some other states were to deploy 5G at some point.

“As we speak, any information suggesting or claiming that the equipment being deployed by the network operators is 5G equipment is pure misinformation deliberately orchestrated by individuals bent on creating ill-feelings in the industry.”

He called on Nigerians to disregard the allegations since they are “unfounded and ill-motivated.”