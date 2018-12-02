Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria urged to sign the Digital Rights Bill into law

The digital rights and inclusion group, Paradigm Initiative, expresses concern over delay in transmitting the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

The digital rights and inclusion group, Paradigm Initiative has urged the legislative and the executive arms to ensure the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill is signed before the 2019 elections.

In a statement made available to Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa over the weekend, the group expressed concerns over the delay in transmitting the bill for presidential assent.

Speaking on the delay, Adeboye Adegoke, Digital Rights Program Manager for Paradigm Initiative, said, “since the first passage of the Bill, we have been following up with the National Assembly on its onward transmission. We sent a freedom of information requests which were not replied and have since been left to wonder why it is taking so long to transmit the Bill to the President for his assent. Now that the Senate has reworked and re-passed the Bill, we hope that the bill will be immediately transmitted to the President.

Gbenga Sesan, the Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative, said the organisation is in constant communication with key stakeholders in the National Assembly.

Given the President’s recent spate of refusal to assent to a number of Bills sent by the National Assembly, it is understood that the National Assembly is doing extra work to ensure that the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill is not refused assent for technical reasons. A member of the Senate was recently quoted as saying that President Buhari refused his assent to 15 Bills in a single day, and we do not want to see the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill suffer such fate,” says Sesan.

Experts meet to deliberate on digital rights and inclusion at the 2018 Internet Freedom Forum in Abuja play

Gbenga Sesan, Founder and Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative

 

Speaking further on the Bill, Adeboye asserted that the Bill is poised to put Nigeria on the global map as a rights-respecting country. “This week, the Government of Germany, which currently chairs the Freedom Online Coalition, hosted the 7th Annual Freedom Online Conference, a multi-stakeholder event with governments, civil society, the private sector, and others – to share relevant information, develop joint strategies and combine efforts towards their mutual goal of a human rights-based Internet. We equally want to see Nigeria join in on these important questions and this can be done by ensuring the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill becomes law and reference legislation for other countries across the globe.

The landmark Bill was initially passed by the Senate in March 2018 after previously passed by the House of Representatives in December 2017.

After an eight-month delay, the National Assembly reworked Clause 4 of the Bill after a concern was raised by the Directorate of Legal Services of the National Assembly. The new version of the Bill was passed by the Senate last Tuesday, November 27.

