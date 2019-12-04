After falling off the top 20 list last year, Nigeria is back on the list as a top spamming country in the world for 2019.

This is according to Truecaller’s Insights Report aimed at understanding the impact of spam calls around the world.

According to the third edition of the report, countries are receiving more spam calls and texts with no end in sight.

Truecaller’s latest statistics show that Nigeria is one of the top 20 countries that receives the most spam calls and text messages.

It is ranked as the 18th most spammed country in the world with the average Truecaller user getting 8.4 spam callers every month.

These calls have increased by 20 percent compared to the report from 2018.

Truecaller Insights Report for 2019 (truecaller)

Spam texts

For spam texts, the caller identity and spam detection company ranked Nigeria as the seventh among the top 20 countries affected.

The data shows that the average Nigerian receives 65 spam messages every month. Other African countries affected by spam messages include Ethiopia, South Africa and Egypt.

“Ethiopia came tops with the average Truecaller user receiving 119 spam SMS per month, followed by South Africa with 114 and Kenya with 102 spam SMS monthly,” the report revealed.

Truecaller Insights Report for 2019 (truecaller)

Overall, the firm identified 116 billion spam calls and 8.6 billion spam texts across the world.

Who is responsible for these spam calls and messages?

After investigating incoming calls either marked as spam by users or automatically by Truecaller from January 1, 2019 to October 30, 2019, the firm found that telecom operators are the biggest spammers.

Truecaller Insights Report for 2019 (truecaller)

The report stated that they are responsible for 85 percent of spam calls and messages as they use the contact details of their customers to sell their data plans and promotions.