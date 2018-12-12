New York combined the Amazon logo and its iconic 'I Love New York' slogan, and the original designer doesn't think it looks good (AMZN)

news

New York state revealed its bid for Amazon's HQ2 office earlier this week.

The first page includes the iconic "I Love New York" logo, only with Amazon's arrow logo in place of the heart.

“In this particular case, the Amazon logo is not very harmonious with the rest of the logo," the logo's original designer told Curbed.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo famously said he would to change his name to "Amazon Cuomo" if New York City won its bid for "Amazon HQ2."

As it turns out, New York won. Amazon split the contest, but Queens is getting one of two new Amazon "HQ2" offices, with as many as 25,000 employees moving in over the next decade.

Although Cuomo hasn't changed his name yet, the full New York bid for HQ2 revealed on Monday had another mashup of New York icons — the famous "I ❤ NY" logo combined with the Amazon arrow.

It's on the very first page of the document. Take a look:

While it's not immediately clear what the combination logo means — "I Amazon New York?" or maybe "I Arrow New York?" — the original designer is not a fan.

Milton Glazer designed the original logo in 1977 for the state when it needed to boost tourism. “In this particular case, the Amazon logo is not very harmonious with the rest of the logo," he told Curbed in an email.

The state originally submitted the "New York Metro Area Amazon HQ2 Proposal" to Amazon in October 2017.

The proposal includes new images and renderings of what HQ2 could look like when it moves to Queens. Amazon is also planning to move 25,000 employees to Arlington, Virginia. Virginia's proposal package included a neighborhood name change from "Crystal City" to "National Landing."