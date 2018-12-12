New Alexa features could spur voice assistant stickiness (AMZN)

This story was delivered to Business Insider Intelligence Apps and Platforms Briefing subscribers hours before appearing on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.
Amazon will start rolling out new features and functionality for Alexa in the coming weeks, per TechCrunch. The features, which were originally announced this past September at Amazon’s Echo event, aim to improve Alexa’s usefulness across various areas, from communication to household chores.
As the race to offer the most intelligent and convenient voice assistant heats up, it’s crucial that Amazon continues to roll out such updates and further encourage consumers to turn to Alexa as their go-to assistant throughout the day.
Here’s an overview of the new Alexa functionality updates that will start rolling out in the coming weeks:
Alexa’s new email-checking, business-calling, and location-based Routines features will likely spur more frequent usage of the voice assistant among US consumers.The emailing and business-calling functionality enables more flexibility in communicating via Alexa — an area US voice assistant users are looking forward to most.
Additionally, the location-based Routines functionality will make Alexa more useful for a variety of popular voice assistant activities, including controlling TV functions, texting, and making a reservation. With location-based Routines, users could set up Alexa to automatically turn on their TV, make a reservation at their favorite restaurant, and send a text to a spouse once they're a mile from home.