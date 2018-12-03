Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Netflix says 'The Christmas Chronicles' is Kurt Russell's biggest movie ever

Tech Netflix says 'The Christmas Chronicles' is Kurt Russell's biggest movie ever

Netflix's CCO Ted Sarandos said that "The Christmas Chronicles" had 20 million views in its first week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
christmas chronicles play

christmas chronicles

(Netflix)

  • Netflix's content boss, Ted Sarandos, said Monday that "The Christmas Chronicles," starring Kurt Russell, had 20 million views in its first week.
  • "If every one of those was a movie ticket purchase, that's a $200 million opening week," he said.
  • We don't know how many of those were repeat viewings, however.

Netflix doesn't release viewership numbers, but claimed "The Christmas Chronicles" is the biggest movie of Kurt Russell's career.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos discussed the movie, which debuted last month, at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday. It stars Russell as a "savvy, straight-talking" Santa Claus who teams up with young siblings to save Christmas after the pair crash his sleigh.

Sarandos said that, according to Russell, "The Christmas Chronicles" had the "most impact" of any of the actor's movies after its release.

"It's because, even in his successful career, he's never had that many people see one of his movies in the first week ever," Sarandos said. "That's a testimony to what we can bring to the market for storytellers today that we couldn't have ten years ago."

According to Sarandos, "The Christmas Chronicles" had 20 million views in its first week.

"If every one of those was a movie ticket purchase, that's a $200 million opening week," he said. "Even movies that go on to $1 billion don't typically do that in the first week."

But since Netflix doesn't release concrete viewing data, we don't know how many of those views are repeat viewings, or how many people watched the entire movie.

For comparison's sake, according to Box Office Mojo, Russell's biggest theatrical release in the US before inflation is Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" last year. The movie scored $146.5 million in its opening weekend and $183 million in its first week. It went on to gross almost $390 million domestically and $863 million globally. His biggest movie worldwide is "Furious 7" in 2015, which grossed over $1.5 billion total.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech This beautiful $300 security camera can recognize faces and keep...bullet
3 Tech This case holds and organizes all of your Apple chargers,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, whose Amazon Web Services dominates the cloud-computing industry.
Tech The business school prof who predicted Amazon would buy Whole Foods now says an AWS spinoff is inevitable — and the standalone company could be worth $600B (AMZN)
Screen Shot 2018 12 03 at 2.30.32 PM
Tech 'You gotta shut that b***h up': How DDB's global CEO Wendy Clark juggles a high-flying advertising career and family life
Meditation, concentration, and focus are major components of "Tetris Effect."
Tech I played all the biggest games in 2018, from 'Spider-Man' to 'Red Dead Redemption 2' — and a 'Tetris' game was the best by a mile
"Friends."
Tech Netflix's show page for 'Friends' said the sitcom would only be available to stream until January 1, but it could have been a glitch
X
Advertisement