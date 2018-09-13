Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Netflix renewed 'Insatiable' for a season 2 despite the wrath of critics and a fat-shaming controversy

Tech Netflix renewed 'Insatiable' for a season 2 despite the wrath of critics and a fat-shaming controversy

Netflix renewed its controversial original series "Insatiable," which upset many people who thought it was fat-shaming and got horrible reviews from critics.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Insatiable play

Insatiable

(Netflix)

  • Netflix renewed its controversial original TV series, "Insatiable," which upset many people who viewed it as fat-shaming.
  • The show, which has many fat jokes meant to be satire, features a protagonist who is a formerly overweight teenager, played by a thin actress who wears a fat suit for flashback scenes.
  • Many people are not happy that the show was renewed, but its season 2 could be explained by the fact that a lot of people watched the show despite the backlash, according to an app that tracks what people binge-watch every week.

Netflix just renewed its controversial comedy, "Insatiable," for a second season. And many people are not happy, especially considering over 230,000 signed a petition for the show to be canceled before it had even debuted.

Critics (including me) and activists were appalled by the show's fat-shaming, though it was meant to be satire. The series, which documents the life of a teenage girl after she loses weight, and is suddenly skinny because her jaw was wired shut, is supposed to be critical of society's erasure of women who don't meet beauty standards. But it fails miserably.

Still, audiences loved and flocked to it. Critics gave it a Rotten Tomatoes score of 11%, but its audience score stands at 83%. For weeks, "Insatiable" was at the top of TV Time's Binge Report, which tracks and ranks interest in shows based on the number of episodes consumed by the millions of fans across the globe in the TV Time app.

It seems that while "Insatiable" had a lot of vocal detractors, it had many fans as well.

Here are some of the reactions to the "Insatiable" renewal, which upset many people, including fans of controversy-free shows Netflix has canceled like "Everything Sucks":

Top 3

1 Tech Here's where Hurricane Florence's eye is due to make landfall,...bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech Apple has launched 3 new phones and Twitter users say the price...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is an absolute feast for the eyes, on top of being fun to play.
Tech 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' looks gorgeous on the Xbox One X and I just can't stop taking pictures
null
Tech A modular 'hospital room in a box' could dramatically slash the cost of building hospitals
Jing Li wears a Tibetan traditional costume as she gets ready for her wedding photo to be taken.
Tech 31 beautiful photos of traditional wedding dresses from around the world
"Icebox."
Tech A gripping drama on immigration starring the lead of Pixar's 'Coco' could be the sleeper Oscar contender of the fall