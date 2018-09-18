Pulse.ng logo
Netflix is getting mocked for tweeting 'Regina King deserves the world' for her Emmy win, after it canceled her show 'Seven Seconds'

People are roasting Netflix over a tweet in which it praised Regina King for her "Seven Seconds" Emmy win, saying she "deserves the world," even though the streaming service canceled the show.

  Published: , Refreshed:
seven seconds play

seven seconds

(Netflix)

  • Regina King won the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series on Monday for Netflix's "Seven Seconds."
  • Netflix tweeted "REGINA KING DESERVES THE WORLD" in response to her win.
  • The tweet was quickly mocked, because Netflix canceled "Seven Seconds" earlier this year after one season.

Netflix is thrilled over Regina King's Emmy win for her performance on its show "Seven Seconds," but the streaming giant is being mocked for its enthusiasm.

King won her third Emmy on Monday for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (she previously won in 2015 and 2016 for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for "American Crime").

The Netflix description for "Seven Seconds" is, "The death of a 15-year-old African American boy in Jersey City sets off a police cover-up and a search for the truth." It was meant to be an anthology series about race and crime in America.

Netflix responded to King's win by tweeting: "REGINA KING DESERVES THE WORLD." The problem? It canceled "Seven Seconds" in April after only one season.

It didn't take long for people on Twitter to point that out.

Below are some responses to the tweet:

