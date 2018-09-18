Pulse.ng logo
Netflix and Amazon won big at the Emmys, and this graphic shows how all the networks stacked up

Amazon and Netflix won the most Emmys at the 70th ceremony Monday night. This graphic shows how all of the networks' Emmy wins compare to each other.

  • Amazon and Netflix dominated a lot of the major Emmy categories last night, with big wins for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Godless," "The Crown," and "Seven Seconds."
  • HBO and Netflix tied with the most Emmy wins in 2018. Both won 23, including the Creative Arts Emmys.
  • We made a graphic to show how all the networks compared in Emmy wins.


The 70th annual Emmy Awards aired live from Los Angeles Monday, and it was a big night for the streaming giants.

Netflix won multiple acting categories for shows including "The Crown," "Godless," and (already canceled) "Seven Seconds." HBO won the same amount of total Emmys as Netflix, thanks to some major wins for "Game of Thrones" and "Barry."

While Amazon didn't win as many awards in comparison, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" swept several categories, including best actress and best supporting actress in a comedy, best comedy, and a historic double win for Amy Sherman-Palladino, who won for writing and directing the series.

Representing the ad-supported networks, FX snagged two surprising and deserved wins for "The Americans" and multiple for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," including best actor in a limited series and best limited series. It came pretty close to Netflix and HBO in the tally for Emmy wins during the telecast.

During the Primetime telecast, Netflix won 7 Emmys, HBO won 6, Amazon won 5, and FX won 5. But including the Creative Arts Emmys, which happen a week before the Primetime ceremony, HBO and Netflix tied with 23 Emmys, while Amazon won 8. FX won 12 in total.

This graphic shows how all of the networks Emmy wins compared to each other:

