Natural disasters set records around the world in 2018. These were some of the worst.

Natural disasters devastated communities around the world in 2018, killing thousands of people and inflicting billions of dollars in damage.
In September, at least 1,900 people died in Indonesia after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake and a subsequent tsunami with waves as high as 20 feet. The following month, Hurricane Michael, the strongest storm to hit the United States in 50 years, devastated North and South Carolina and killed dozens of people. Some of the worst fires in US history hit California shortly afterward, melting cars, reducing bodies to bone, and wiping out an entire town.
Much of the record-breaking devastation was caused by elevated temperatures on land and at sea. In a warming world, climate scientists say these disasters will only continue to become more severe.
Here are some of the year's worst natural disasters.
Hurricane Michael, which had sustained winds of 155 mph, is also the strongest hurricane to hit the continental US during the month of October. No other Category 4 storm has ever hit the Panhandle area.
Nationwide, Hurricane Michael was the third-strongest ever, behind only Hurricane Camille and the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. The latest hurricane left a wake of destruction in Florida, destroying entire rows of homes in the seaside town of Mexico Beach.
The Rev. Eddie LaFountain, a pastor in Mexico Beach, said he thought most residents would rebuild their homes.
"I think the people here have a great heart and a lot of resilience," LaFountain told the Associated Press. "We call them stubborn and hard-headed. I think they will be back."
The Camp Fire burned through 153,000 acres in and around Paradise, a town in northern California. It burned an area five times the size of San Francisco.
More than 13,900 homes and 500 businesses were destroyed in the Camp Fire, along with more than 4,200 other buildings. It was the most destructive wildfire in state history based on structures lost.
Rabbit said she could see flames engulfing the road and start coming toward her car.
"I was sitting in my car just screaming, waiting to die, but trying to tell myself, 'OK, it may not look like it to me, but I bet they have this under control,'" Rabbit told Business Insider. "'I just can't see that because I'm not a firefighter. I'm not an emergency personnel.'"
She found her burned car in a tow lot 11 days after leaving it and escaping Paradise on foot.
The fires in California are part of a trend. Fire season in the western US is getting longer each year, and some experts say the concept of seasonal wildfires no longer applies because dangerous fires can now happen anytime.
More than 3,200 people evacuated because of the wildfires.
Scientists said the past two fire seasons have been so severe in part due to a lack of controlled burning, CBC reported. Firefighters have allowed potential fuels to build up in British Columbia, and climate change brought warmer weather and more lightning to the area.
Armenia noted its warmest July on record, and Japan set a national record with 106 degrees Fahrenheit in July.
At the University of California Los Angeles, officials recorded an all-time high of 111 degrees on July 6.
The Washington Post also reported on record-high temperatures in Belfast, Northern Ireland; Montreal, Canada; and parts of southern Russia.
Before this incident, there had never been a single location — anywhere in the world — that remained above 109 degrees for an entire day. The world's previous hottest low temperature was 107.4 degrees. It was reported in Oman as well, in June 2011.
Germany, for example, had the driest summer and fall on record this year, according to Deutsche Welle.
The drought, which led to low water levels in lakes and rivers, hit farmers hard.
In Hungary, the water levels of the Danube River hit record lows too. The drought disrupted shipping routes, Reuters reported.
Rainfall in mid-November brought the annual total to 64.86 inches in Baltimore, surpassing a 2003 record of 62.66 inches.
Three people died in two separate incidents due to this year's floods in Baltimore. Some of the rain came in the aftermath of Hurricanes Florence and Michael.
The country's warning system — a network of more than 20 floating detection units connected to underwater sensors that transmit notices — was not either damaged or stolen, Business Insider reported earlier this year.
Indonesia's warning system was underfunded and hadn't worked since 2012. While a tsunami warning was issued, it seemed to significantly underestimate the disaster's scale.
Many people were unaware of the warning due to damaged power lines and a lack of storm sirens along the coast.
More than 800,000 people were displaced in June after torrential rains produced mass flooding in Kerala.
Entire villages were destroyed by landslides and flooding during record monsoon rains in the coastal southern state.