MTN Nigeria said it has filed for an injunctive relief from the Federal High Court in Lagos, against any further steps by the CBN and the AGF until the matter is resolved.
Two weeks ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) demanded the refund of $8.1 billion 'improper' moved out of the country "to the coffers”.
5 days after, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) also notified the company of the government’s intent to recover $2 billion in back taxes.
Allegations which the African mobile phone company denied.
In a statement released on Monday, MTN Nigeria said it has filed for an injunctive relief from the Federal High Court in Lagos, against any further steps by the CBN and the AGF until the matter is resolved.
The company frowned at the “accompanying negative publicity that has followed the issues in the last two weeks.”
Tobe Okigbo, Corporate Relations Executive, MTN Nigeria, said, “With situations like this, it is vital for both the government, regulators and the company to have absolute clarity on the nature of both the allegations being made and the processes that are being followed. In the absence of this clarity, our only option is to seek judicial intervention and to ask the courts to act as adjudicator. This has been done today.”
Speaking further about the development, Okigbo said “The allegations being made involve issues that appear to be complex and so are easily misunderstood and misinterpreted. They are made even more confusing when the relevant authorities send conflicting messages and instructions and act in a way that appears un-coordinated and at cross purposes.
“The simple reality is that MTN Nigeria has never repatriated dividends on the CCIs referenced by the CBN and that MTN is fully compliant with Nigerian tax law,” he said.
In a phone conversation with Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa last Thursday, Isaac Okoroafor, CBN's spokesperson, said the monetary authority is key to the issue and MTN will have to return the dollar equivalent of the $8.1 billion.
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN go head-to-head in new forex saga
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
Nigerian payment company, Paystack, raises $8 million Series A funding
Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi
6 Nigerians who hold leadership positions at top international organisations
Life after power for 3 African dictators who left office in 2017