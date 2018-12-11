news

Uganda's mSCAN has won the $25,000 cash in equity-free at the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 in Lagos.

The health startup emerged winner after 15 startups pitched to a live audience of more than 500 people ranging from VCs, investors, government officials, developers and other startups at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Startups that participated were Apollo Agriculture, LabTech, Sud-pay, Bettr, FoodHubs, Honey Flow Africa, AgriPredict, Max, CodeLn, Bankly, Powerstove Energy, Pineapple and Trend Solar.

The winner also qualified for a trip of two to compete in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch's flagship event, Disrupt in 2019.

South Africa's Bettr finance emerged runner-up as judges believed mSCAN will have the biggest exit and impact in the society.

The 2018 TechCrunch Startup Battlefield is the second edition, supported by Facebook while the first edition debuted in Kenya in 2017.

The event also featured a Student Hack which gives 50 high school students from Lagos the platform to continue their education and participation in computer science with a Hack-a-Day and other activities that highlights the impact developers can make in the world using computer science skills.