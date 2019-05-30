Blue Startups invests up to $350,000 per company, has invested in 75+ companies over 10 cohorts and is one of the top 20 accelerator programmes in the US, according to Tech Crunch.

Mintrics's social video analytics and intelligence tech helps video publishers understand how their content is performing, get recommendations on how to enhance future videos, spot the latest trends and get detailed analytics and insights on how their competition is performing using machine learning algorithms.

Ventureburn reports that Mintrics is also "busy closing a $500 000 investment fund and intends to use the funding to expand to the US."

The startup has previously raised seed funding from Dubai-based Numu Capital as well as several angel investors.

Mintrics has offices in Cairo and Dubai andd has a client list which includes Discovery Networks, YouTube and Dubai Future Foundation.