Ivy is expected to replicate her experience more at the reputable IT company.

As the co-Founder and CEO of Developers in Vogue, she has created a relevant community of highly skilled female developers who are passionate about using technology to revolutionize Africa and beyond.

She is, hence, optimistic about the opportunity to make a bigger impact while taking Developers in Vogue to the next level.

Commenting on her appointment, Barley said, “I’m glad to part of Microsoft, a company that’s leading technological advancement globally. I’m even more proud to be associated with a company that loves and supports the work we do at Developers in Vogue. This is literally ‘Come as you are, do what you love’,” she stated. Barley is the co-founder and CEO of Developers in Vogue, an organization helping women embrace the tech industry."

Ivy Barley's statement

About Ivy Barley

Her organisation which she would still continue to manage has trained and equipped thousands of women in Africa with digital skills.

Barley as a young STEM enthusiast self-earned her way through coding.

She won a $10,000 prize as one of the 10 finalists of the Kwese #GoGettaz Competition.

On a continent that is dominated by male tech-entrepreneurs, Ivy Barley is one of the young female Africans changing the narrative.

She holds an MPhil. in Mathematical Statistics and a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science.

She was listed as one of the Top 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaian in 2017.

For her work, she has been featured in Women in Tech book by the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development and has also been featured in the Founding Women book by Africa Technology Business Network.