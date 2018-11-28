Michael B. Jordan opened up about how playing 'Black Panther' villain Killmonger affected his mental state, and he said he saw a therapist after

news

Michael B. Jordan said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" last week that he was depressed after playing the villain Killmonger in "Black Panther."

"Once I got finished wrapping the movie, it took me some time to talk through how I was feeling," Jordan said.

Jordan said that he saw a therapist after filming the movie and that it took him about a month to get through it.

Michael B. Jordan's performance as the villain Erik Killmonger in this year's Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" has received widespread acclaim. The character was so compelling that it even inspired a viral hashtag, #KillmongerWasRight, after the movie's release.

But on an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" last week, Jordan opened up about the mental state that playing Killmonger left him in.

In the episode, Simmons recalled having dinner with Jordan about a year ago, after Jordan had finished shooting "Black Panther," and said he remembered Jordan was "messed up from it."

"That character you played, you went to a dark place for it, and you were having trouble coming out of it," Simmons said.

"It was one of those things that I didn't know what was going on," Jordan said. "I never was in a character for that long of a period of time and was, I guess, that dark, that lonely, that painful. So coming out of it, I thought, 'Oh yeah, business as usual. I can just go back home, I'll cut my hair off, and everything will be back to normal.'"

Jordan explained why that wasn't the case.

"I found myself kind of in the routine of being isolated and went out of my way to make sure I was by myself and didn't say too much more than the usual," he said, adding, "Once I got finished wrapping the movie, it took me some time to talk through how I was feeling and why I was feeling so sad and like a little bit depressed."

Jordan said that he talked to a therapist a few times and that it took him about a month to get past what he was feeling by "getting back to just doing regular things," like being present with his friends and family.

"Not just being in the room, but being present and engaging," he said. "And just talking things out that I never really kind of talked through."

Jordan said he didn't know whether there was any other way to play Killmonger without getting lost in the character because "there was no blueprint."

"I was just doing what I felt was right," he said. "Whatever got me emotionally to the place I needed to be, that's what I did."

Listen to the full "Bill Simmons Podcast" interview with Jordan »