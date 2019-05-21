The school, which is located at Mamfe Akuapem in the Eastern Region, participated in the 20th edition of the World ROBOFEST.

The programme serves as a platform to use robotics to solve everyday problems.

Tasks are given and participating schools from all over the world find ways to solve the challenges. The task given comprised building a robot to arrange boxes according to a Binary Number. This Binary Number is unveiled when all robots are impounded.

Before they made it to the world platform, MEGHIS, topped the preliminary contests held in Ghana among all the top senior high schools in the country.

The annual competition in Ghana, under the code name; Robotics Inspired Science Education, (RISE) is organised by Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation founded by Dr Ashitey Trebi-Olenu.

Some of the participating countries were Japan, China, Korea, South Africa, United States, and Mexico.