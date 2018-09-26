Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Merck's CEO is staying on board after he turns 65

Tech Merck's CEO is staying on board after he turns 65

New Jersey-based pharmaceutical giant Merck said Wednesday that its board of directors had overturned a policy requiring CEOs to retire when they turn 65, allowing Frazier to stick around past December 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Mark Lennihan/AP)

  • Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier plans to stay on in his role as CEO past December 2019, when he turns 65.
  • The pharma giant's board of directors had to overturn a mandatory CEO retirement policy in order for Frazier to stay on.
  • Frazier, who became CEO in 2011, gained national attention after he was the first to depart President Donald Trump now-disbanded manufacturing council.
  • Watch Merck trade in real time.

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier is sticking around.

The New Jersey-based pharmaceutical giant said Wednesday that its board of directors had overturned a policy requiring CEOs to retire when they turn 65, allowing Frazier to stick around past December 2019.

"CEO succession has been our top priority, and removing the mandatory retirement policy enables the Board to make the best decision concerning the timing of that transition," Leslie A. Brun, speaking on behalf of the board said in a news release.

Frazier became Merck's CEO in 2011 and rose to national attention last year when he was the first to depart President Donald Trump now-disbanded manufacturing council. This happened after Trump failed to explicitly denounce white nationalism over the weekend when violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia. Many other business leaders followed Frazier's lead before the council was dissolved entirely.

Frazier's track record

Frazier, who's 63, grew up in North Philadelphia. His father, who was a janitor, motivated his kids to be successful.

"My father had a very strong view of what it took to be successful, and he in effect brainwashed all his children to think that we could do anything," Frazier told the Harvard Law Bulletin in 2011. "He had very high personal standards. Although he was a janitor by accident of birth, I believe he could have been a CEO of any company."

Frazier attended Penn State University (he later served on the university's board of trustees), and Harvard Law School. He started his career working at a Philadelphia area law firm, before rising to partner. He joined Merck in 1992 and went on to become senior general counsel seven years later. He held different leadership roles before taking on the role of CEO in 2011, along with chairman of the board.

During Frazier's tenure as CEO, the company has become known for its cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda. Initially approved in 2014, the drug, which works by taking the brakes off the immune system so it can go after cancers like melanoma and lung cancer, brought in $3.8 billion in revenue in 2017.

Top 3

1 Tech San Francisco just shut down its $2.2 billion transit terminal...bullet
2 Tech Google is 20 years old — here's what it looked like when it first...bullet
3 Tech iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max buyers are complaining that their...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jogger Runner GlaxoSmithKline GSK
Tech A drugmaker's popular new shingles vaccine faces shortages due to high demand (GSK)
null
Tech Sony gives in: After months of criticism, Sony is finally allowing 'Fortnite' players on PlayStation 4 to play with people on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
Wondering what it might look like using a mouse and keyboard with a home game console? Here's just one example.
Tech The Xbox One is getting a huge new feature that gamers have wanted forever
null
Tech What air pollution does to your body and brain
X
Advertisement