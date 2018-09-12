Mercedes revealed its newest luxury SUV and it's loaded with impressive tech

news

Mercedes-Benz is releasing the next model of its GLE luxury SUV line next summer.

The car will feature five innovations centered around ride comfort, Intelligent Drive functions, brake controls, and seat size.

One such feature is active stop-and-go assist, a driver's assistance technology that enables traffic jams to be recognized early and for the car to momentarily perform tasks without the driver at speeds up to 37 mph.

"The GLE exhibits iconic Mercedes-Benz design while remaining true to its character as an off-roader," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG.

Mercedes Benz has released details on the next model of its GLE luxury SUV line that will showcase five new innovations centered around ride comfort, driver assistance, brake controls, and seat size.

"The GLE exhibits iconic Mercedes-Benz design while remaining true to its character as an off-roader," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG, in a public statement.

The new GLE is the fourth-generation in a line of luxury SUVs that first debuted in 1997 under the M-Class model moniker.

The new GLE has five key innovations that stand out.

First, there is E-active body control, a hydraulic fully-active suspension system that eliminates body-roll in driving situations and increases ride comfort. There is active stop-and-go assist, a driver's assistance technology that enables traffic jams to be recognized early and for the car to momentarily perform tasks without the driver at speeds up to 37 mph. The car also has active brake assistance, active blind spot assist, and a fully-variable all-wheel drive controlling mechanism. Finally, the new GLE's seat comfort is amplified by increased interior space stemming from a much longer wheelbase that is a full three inches larger than its predecessor.

"The new GLE is not only more comfortable than ever before on the road, but also shows its superior off-road character off the beaten track. This alone shows our determination to reinforce our claim to leadership in the SUV segment," said Ola Källenius, who is responsible for corporate research at Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz Cars, in the same public statement. Additionally, the GLE includes an infotainment system with larger screens than past Mercedes-Benz models, a new MBUX Interior Assistant intuitive multimedia system, which can recognize hand and arm movements programmed by the driver, and a new 4MATIC four-wheel-drive system that allows for better handling in slippery conditions.

The GLE is produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in the next summer.