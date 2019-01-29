A young innovator has made a miniature car which does not need a key to start.

He has made other items as well which include a wardrobe, a solar-powered system for charging phones etc.

The young innovator is a student of Don Bosco Senior High Technical School in the Brong Ahafo Region.

A Ghanaian high school student has made a miniature car which moves when a phone call is made to the mobile connected to the car.

The young innovator is a student of Don Bosco Senior High Technical School in the Brong Ahafo Region.

He has also made a solar-powered system for charging phones and also made a wardrobe from cardboard which does not need a key to open. A SIM card is used to open the wardrobe.

He exhibited how one could open the wardrobe with the SIM card. One needs to insert the SIM card for the wardrobe to open.

When asked his source of inspiration, the young innovator said “I was inspired to make these things. For example, I made this car when I saw a car and sometimes make things out of imagination like the wardrobe that can only be opened with a chip.”

Meanwhile, the student has been invited to the 2019 Science and Technology Fair as part of this year's edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) festival.

The fair will provide participating schools with the opportunity to use science projects to demonstrate some of the concepts they have studied in school.

Watch the video below