LIVE: Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before Congress for the first time (GOOG)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is testifying before Congress today amid increasing political scrutiny of big tech.

Pichai, appearing before the House Judiciary Committee, is expected to be asked about Google's refusal to take US military contracts, its secretive efforts to make a censored search engine for China, and allegations of conservative bias, a favorite cause of the American right.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

09:51: Sundar Pichai’s prepared remarks

The Google CEO’s introductory remarks were released ahead of time. They’re fairly anodyne, and pretty much what you’d expect: He affirms Google’s support of America and American values, tells his own story, and challenges any allegations of bias.

“We work hard to ensure the integrity of our products, and we’ve put a number of checks and balances in place to ensure they continue to live up to our standards. I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure that our products continue to operate that way. To do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests,” he will say, according to the document.

“We are a company that provides platforms for diverse perspectives and opinions — and we have no shortage of them among our own employees. Some of our Googlers are former servicemen and women who have risked much in defense of our country. Some are civil libertarians who fiercely defend freedom of expression. Some are parents who worry about the role technology plays in our households. Some—like me—are immigrants to this country, profoundly grateful for the freedoms and opportunities it offers. Some of us are many of these things.”