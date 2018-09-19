news

Lagos Startup Week 2018, which is just a few days away, is one of the largest gathering of entrepreneurs, professionals and innovators.

It features an ecosystem that encourages innovation to improve entrepreneurship in the commercial city of Lagos and by extension, Africa.

The event comes off as one that should be modeled across the African continent.

Kicking off on 24th September, 2018 with an opening ceremony themed “Zero to $1 Million”, the week-long event would host seasoned entrepreneurs to give relevant insights about the Lagos ecosystem and doing business in the city. Some of the speakers include:

Speakers:

1. Onyeka Akumah, founder & CEO, Farmcrowdy.

2. Vivian Nwakah, founder, MEDSAF.

3. Simon Aderinola, Africa's talking.

4. Chinedu Azodoh, founder, Max.ng.

Date: 24th September, 2018.

Time: 5pm

Venue: Landmark towers, Victoria Island.

Other events happening during the week include:

Startup Finance Bootcamp: A masterclass by Oluwatosin Olaseinde taken by Founder, Money Africa, which is aimed at teaching how best to manage your finances as an entrepreneur.

Date: 25th September, 2018.

Women Who launch: Is a timely event bidding to encourage more women into entrepreneurship. It is targeted at pushing the limits of women’s advancement in business.

Date: 25th September, 2018.

Startup Lagos Innovation Tour: Helps you see the magic that happens in the Nigerian tech scene. This is a tour of selected startups in Lagos to showcase their innovations and get intimate with their founders.

Date: 26th September, 2018.

Business Insider/Pulse: How I got funded

Date: 27th September, 2018.

A Night with Founders: Provides a platform for entrepreneurs, investors and policy makers to chat, network, and devise a way to further move the ecosystem.

Date: 27th September, 2018.

DevJam + Node.js: is an international conference targeted at developers and featuring talks from a host of other top software engineers.

Date: 29th September, 2018.

Recognizing just how important innovation proves to be in entrepreneurship, the week aims to foster and encourage this culture. Several companies have successfully innovated their way to the top, which speaks volume of just how important this should be to entrepreneurs. There is always an innovative angle to every business.

