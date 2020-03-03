Uber Nigeria has added a hackney permit and LASDRI card as requirements for drivers on its platform.

Uber, Bolt, and other ride-sharing companies are currently discussing with Lagos State government on new regulations.

Lagos is proposing almost $28,000 licensing fees and a certain percentage cut from every trip.

A few weeks after sweeping out bike ride-hailing services in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos state government is working to extend the heat to Uber, Bolt, and other ride-share companies.

As part of the new regulations, Uber Nigeria has silently added hackney permits and Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) card on its platform as requirements, in a swift move to wave regulatory’s hammer.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State during the passing out parade of the newly recruited officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in Lagos on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Twitter/@followlasg)

Efosa Aiyevbomwan, Uber's spokesperson, confirmed the addition of the two documents. Business Insider SSA also confirmed this via Uber’s online platform.

Our conversations with the government are ongoing, Aiyevbomwan told Business Insider SSA on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020. “Uber has added Hackney permit and LASDRI as part of the driver's requirement."

He declined to speak on the specifics of the conversation.

Lagos to slam N10 million licensing fee on Uber, Bolt (Taxify), and others

According to sources, the Lagos state government is proposing almost $28,000 (N10 million) licensing fees for the ride-hailing companies operating in the state.

According to a Guardian report, the proposed regulatory fees also include "N5 million annual renewal fee and a 10% cut from each driver's trip."

This excludes payment for other documentation, such as the contending Hackney Permits and Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) card.

Last month, Both Uber and Bolt told Business Insider SSA in separate emails that they are still discussing with the government on regulation.

They expressed commitment to work closely with the Lagos State government to ensure smooth operations in line with best practices.

In the wake of the proposed regulations and ongoing conversation, drivers on the Uber and Bolt services have also complained of clampdown from officials of the Vehicle Inspection Services (VIO), requesting for various government’s permit documents.