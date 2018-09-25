Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Kevin Systrom is leaving Instagram — here's how he sold the app to Facebook for $1 billion and built it into a global phenomenon (FB)

Tech Kevin Systrom is leaving Instagram — here's how he sold the app to Facebook for $1 billion and built it into a global phenomenon (FB)

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger are planning to depart the social media they helped build from scratch. Here's how Systrom got his start and built Instagram into one of the most popular apps in the world.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Reuters Pictures/Lucas Jackson)

After eight years, the founders of Instagram are leaving the company.

CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger announced Monday that they are departing the mega-popular photo sharing social network , which was bought by Facebook for $1 billion in 2012. The news came following months of turmoil and scandals for Facebook, and reportedly comes amid tension between the founders and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Still, it's something of a surprise that Systrom and Krieger would leave the app they built from scratch. Instagram grew out of Systrom's love of photography, and has since become one of the most popular social media apps in the world — in fact, Instagram hit 1 billion active users earlier this year.

Here's how Systrom got his start and built Instagram into what it is today.

Systrom was born in Holliston, Massachusetts, a wealthy suburb of Boston. His father worked as a human resources executive, while his mother worked in tech — first at Monster and Swapit, and later at Zipcar.

Systrom was born in Holliston, Massachusetts, a wealthy suburb of Boston. His father worked as a human resources executive, while his mother worked in tech — first at Monster and Swapit, and later at Zipcar. play

Systrom was born in Holliston, Massachusetts, a wealthy suburb of Boston. His father worked as a human resources executive, while his mother worked in tech — first at Monster and Swapit, and later at Zipcar.

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Source: The Guardian, Fortune



As a teenager, Systrom was obsessed with record collecting and deejaying. While still in high school, he used to have his friends sneak him into clubs in the Boston area to open for established DJs.

As a teenager, Systrom was obsessed with record collecting and deejaying. While still in high school, he used to have his friends sneak him into clubs in the Boston area to open for established DJs. play

As a teenager, Systrom was obsessed with record collecting and deejaying. While still in high school, he used to have his friends sneak him into clubs in the Boston area to open for established DJs.

(Shutterstock)

Source: Fortune



Systrom applied early decision to Stanford University. He had planned to study computer science, but once he arrived, decided to switch majors to management science and engineering.

Systrom applied early decision to Stanford University. He had planned to study computer science, but once he arrived, decided to switch majors to management science and engineering. play

Systrom applied early decision to Stanford University. He had planned to study computer science, but once he arrived, decided to switch majors to management science and engineering.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



Systrom soon became interested in photography, and built a photo sharing site for his fraternity brothers in his spare time. During his junior year, he spent a semester in Florence to study photography.

A Holga camera. play

A Holga camera.

(Daniel Goodman / Business Insider)

It was in Florence that Systrom stumbled upon the aesthetic that would define Instagram in the early days: one of his professors showed him a cheap film camera called a Holga, which takes hip, vintage-looking photos.

Source: Fortune



Right before his senior year at Stanford, Systrom interned at a podcasting company called Odeo. Odeo was founded by Evan Williams, who went on to create Twitter. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was also working at Odeo at the time, and he and Systrom became good friends.

Jack Dorsey, left, and Evan Williams play

Jack Dorsey, left, and Evan Williams

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



After graduation, Systrom was offered a job at Google. For the first two years out of school, Systrom handled marketing for Gmail and Google Calendar. He later switched to Google's M&A division.

After graduation, Systrom was offered a job at Google. For the first two years out of school, Systrom handled marketing for Gmail and Google Calendar. He later switched to Google's M&amp;A division. play

After graduation, Systrom was offered a job at Google. For the first two years out of school, Systrom handled marketing for Gmail and Google Calendar. He later switched to Google's M&A division.

(Stephen Lam/Reuters)

Source: Fortune



After three years at Google, Systrom left to work at a social travel recommendation startup called Nextstop. The company was acquired by Facebook in July 2010.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. play

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

(Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune, Business Insider



Around the same time, Systrom began working on his own app, which he initially named Burbn after his favorite spirit. The app combined location-based social networking and photo sharing.

Kevin Systrom, at left, works alongside engineer Shayne Sweeney in San Francisco in April 2011. play

Kevin Systrom, at left, works alongside engineer Shayne Sweeney in San Francisco in April 2011.

(Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Source: Fortune



Venture capitalist Steve Anderson of Baseline Ventures decided to invest $250,000 in Burbn, even though it was still in its early stages. Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz contributed another $250,000 in the same round.

Marc Andreessen, left, and Ben Horowitz. play

Marc Andreessen, left, and Ben Horowitz.

(AP)

Source: Fortune



Soon after, Systrom brought on Mike Krieger as a cofounder. Krieger also graduated from Stanford, just two years behind Systrom. Before joining Systrom, Krieger was working on his own app called Meebo.

Soon after, Systrom brought on Mike Krieger as a cofounder. Krieger also graduated from Stanford, just two years behind Systrom. Before joining Systrom, Krieger was working on his own app called Meebo. play

Soon after, Systrom brought on Mike Krieger as a cofounder. Krieger also graduated from Stanford, just two years behind Systrom. Before joining Systrom, Krieger was working on his own app called Meebo.

(Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



Soon after Krieger joined, the pair decided to pivot Burbn, eliminating most of the features to focus solely on photo sharing. But the real "a-ha moment" came while Systrom was on the beach with his now-wife, Nicole.

Soon after Krieger joined, the pair decided to pivot Burbn, eliminating most of the features to focus solely on photo sharing. But the real "a-ha moment" came while Systrom was on the beach with his now-wife, Nicole. play

Soon after Krieger joined, the pair decided to pivot Burbn, eliminating most of the features to focus solely on photo sharing. But the real "a-ha moment" came while Systrom was on the beach with his now-wife, Nicole.

(REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer)

Here's how Systrom explained it to the Telegraph:

We were walking along the beach and I said that we needed something to help us [the company] stand out. Nicole then said, "Well, I don't want to take photos, because my photos don't look good. They're not as good as your other friend Greg's."

He was also using the early product [Burbn]. I told her that was because Greg used filter apps. So she just said, "Well, you should probably have filters then."

Systrom then sat down to make a filter. The first one, called X-Pro II, it still used in the app today.



Systrom and Krieger officially changed the name to Instagram in October 2010. The name is a combination of "instant" and "telegram." When the app went live, more than 25,000 people downloaded it in the first 24 hours, crashing Instagram's servers.

Systrom and Krieger officially changed the name to Instagram in October 2010. The name is a combination of "instant" and "telegram." When the app went live, more than 25,000 people downloaded it in the first 24 hours, crashing Instagram's servers. play

Systrom and Krieger officially changed the name to Instagram in October 2010. The name is a combination of "instant" and "telegram." When the app went live, more than 25,000 people downloaded it in the first 24 hours, crashing Instagram's servers.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune, Business Insider



A month after launching, Instagram had grown to 1 million users. Nine months later, that was up to 7 million.

A month after launching, Instagram had grown to 1 million users. Nine months later, that was up to 7 million. play

A month after launching, Instagram had grown to 1 million users. Nine months later, that was up to 7 million.

(Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Source: Business Insider, Fortune



In April 2012, Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion. Going into the deal, Systrom owned 40% of Instagram.

In April 2012, Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion. Going into the deal, Systrom owned 40% of Instagram. play

In April 2012, Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion. Going into the deal, Systrom owned 40% of Instagram.

(Facebook)

Source: Business Insider, Forbes



These days, Systrom is worth an estimated $1.4 billion. He spends his time cycling, playing golf, and traveling, and he's interested in fashion. He's met and worked with several well-known designers, and he's attended the Met Gala multiple times.

Systrom and his now-wife, Nicole, at the Met Gala in 2016. play

Systrom and his now-wife, Nicole, at the Met Gala in 2016.

(Reuters)

Source: Forbes, The Guardian, Business Insider



On the Halloween of 2015, Systrom married Nicole Schuetz, a fellow Stanford grad and the founder of clean energy investment firm Sutro Energy Group. The couple now has a daughter together, Freya.

On the Halloween of 2015, Systrom married Nicole Schuetz, a fellow Stanford grad and the founder of clean energy investment firm Sutro Energy Group. The couple now has a daughter together, Freya. play

On the Halloween of 2015, Systrom married Nicole Schuetz, a fellow Stanford grad and the founder of clean energy investment firm Sutro Energy Group. The couple now has a daughter together, Freya.

(Instagram/@kevin)

Source: Vogue



The Systroms also share a golden retriever named Dolly. She has her own Instagram account, with more than 21,000 followers.

The Systroms also share a golden retriever named Dolly. She has her own Instagram account, with more than 21,000 followers. play

The Systroms also share a golden retriever named Dolly. She has her own Instagram account, with more than 21,000 followers.

(Instagram/@dolly)


These days, Instagram is one of the most-used apps and services in the world. In June, the app hit 1 billion active users.

These days, Instagram is one of the most-used apps and services in the world. In June, the app hit 1 billion active users. play

These days, Instagram is one of the most-used apps and services in the world. In June, the app hit 1 billion active users.

(Reuters Pictures/Lucas Jackson)

Source: Business Insider



Despite Instagram's success, however, there have reportedly been growing tensions with Zuckerberg "over the direction of the product." In September, Systrom and Krieger abruptly announced that they were stepping down as CEO and CTO, respectively.

Despite Instagram's success, however, there have reportedly been growing tensions with Zuckerberg "over the direction of the product." In September, Systrom and Krieger abruptly announced that they were stepping down as CEO and CTO, respectively. play

Despite Instagram's success, however, there have reportedly been growing tensions with Zuckerberg "over the direction of the product." In September, Systrom and Krieger abruptly announced that they were stepping down as CEO and CTO, respectively.

(Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Systrom said in a statement that they both plan "on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again."

Source: Business Insider



Top 3

1 Tech Google is 20 years old — here's what it looked like when it first...bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max buyers are complaining that their...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Why Japan is landing hopping robots on an asteroid
woman on tinder app
Tech Tinder is slowly rolling out a Bumble-like feature where women have to make the first move before men can message them
null
Tech A French family just became the first to permanently live in a 3D-printed home — take a look
A bag of red blood cells.
Tech 'There is no reality here': Researchers whose work inspired a startup to charge $8,000 to fill patients' veins with young blood say it's putting lives at risk
X
Advertisement