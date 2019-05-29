On Monday, EkoRent launched their third electric cars charging stations at TRM mall located along Thika Road to much fun fare and public interest.

Led by EkoRent founder and CEO, Juha Suojanen, who flagged off 10 brand new vehicles bringing the total to 11 and successfully brought to a halt Nopia’s Ride pilot phase.

The company hopes to tackle harmful air pollution by offering Nopia Electric Ride service that is 100 % emission-free and helps to improve the air quality in the city.

Nopia Ride, the first ever fully electric mobility service in East Africa, launched a year ago is now ready to scale up and give gasoline vehicles a run for their money.

“Nopia has now officially ended its pilot and moved into Scale up phase. Nopia TRM launch was a success and raised a huge amount of interest in Nopia service and Electric Vehicles" said Juha.

Currently, there are three electric cars charging stations strategically spread across Nairobi namely; Two Rivers Mall, The Hub Karen and now TRM mall.

Nopia Ride entered the Kenyan market in October 2018 after it flagged off its first batch of electric cars at Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi in the first phase of its investment program in Kenya.

The ceremony was witnessed by among other government officials Head of Public Health Dr. Ombacho, who lauded the move terming it as timely as it is in line with United Nation Goals for Sustainable Development.

Juha says there are many lessons they have learned along the way about the Kenyan market but key among them is that Kenya is ready for takeoff in terms of electric vehicles, something Nopia Ride hopes to ride on it going forward.

“We have learned that this is an agile market, and the demand has exceeded many times our expectations.”