Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

'Joker' director shared a first look at 'Deadpool 2' and 'Atlanta' star Zazie Beetz in character for the movie

Tech 'Joker' director shared a first look at 'Deadpool 2' and 'Atlanta' star Zazie Beetz in character for the movie

Director Todd Phillips revealed the first official photo of "Atlanta" and "Deadpool 2" star Zazie Beetz in his "Joker" movie on Instagram on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
zazie beetz play

zazie beetz

(FX)

  • Director Todd Phillips revealed the first photo of "Atlanta" and "Deadpool 2" actress Zazie Beetz in "Joker."
  • Beetz's character is reportedly a "single mother who catches the interest" of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.
  • "Joker" comes to theaters October 4, 2019.

Director Todd Phillips revealed the first official photo of Zazie Beetz's character from the upcoming "Joker" movie on Instagram on Sunday.

Little is known about the "Atlanta" and "Deadpool 2" actress' character in "Joker," but IMDb lists her as playing "Sophie Dumond." When The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Beetz was joining the cast, it described her character as a "single mother who catches the interest of the man who will become the 'clown prince of crime.'"

The photo is below:

Phillips, known for directing "The Hangover," had already revealed a look at star Joaquin Phoenix as the title character, both with and without makeup. The director posted footage on Instagram last week of a camera test with Phoenix in clown makeup.

"Joker," an origin story of Batman's greatest foe, comes to theaters October 4, 2019.

Top 3

1 Tech Take a look inside Johnson & Johnson's new startup incubator in...bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech Silicon Valley's housing crisis is so dire that this...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Brian Roberts, chief executive officer of Comcast, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort for the annual Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference, July 10, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
last week tonight with john oliver
Tech John Oliver blasted Trump and Fox News for defending Kavanaugh amid sexual assault allegations
null
Tech 3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week, including the new season of 'BoJack Horseman'
A model of Sugar House Island
Tech IKEA planned to build an entire neighborhood in London — now it's finally happening without IKEA
X
Advertisement