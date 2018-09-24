'Joker' director shared a first look at 'Deadpool 2' and 'Atlanta' star Zazie Beetz in character for the movie

news

Director Todd Phillips revealed the first photo of "Atlanta" and "Deadpool 2" actress Zazie Beetz in "Joker."

Beetz's character is reportedly a "single mother who catches the interest" of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

"Joker" comes to theaters October 4, 2019.

Director Todd Phillips revealed the first official photo of Zazie Beetz's character from the upcoming "Joker" movie on Instagram on Sunday.

Little is known about the "Atlanta" and "Deadpool 2" actress' character in "Joker," but IMDb lists her as playing "Sophie Dumond." When The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Beetz was joining the cast, it described her character as a "single mother who catches the interest of the man who will become the 'clown prince of crime.'"

The photo is below:

Phillips, known for directing "The Hangover," had already revealed a look at star Joaquin Phoenix as the title character, both with and without makeup. The director posted footage on Instagram last week of a camera test with Phoenix in clown makeup.

"Joker," an origin story of Batman's greatest foe, comes to theaters October 4, 2019.