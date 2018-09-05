Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Jeff Bezos says he complains to his staff if he goes a week without a brainstorming session, and is always working 'two or three years into the future' (AMZN)

Tech Jeff Bezos says he complains to his staff if he goes a week without a brainstorming session, and is always working 'two or three years into the future' (AMZN)

In an interview with Forbes magazine, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos described how he always works and thinks in the long-term at the company, and as a result he rarely gets "pulled into the today."

  • Published:
Amazon's Jeff Bezos play

Amazon's Jeff Bezos

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said he is always working two or three years into the future, and "very rarely" has to focus on the short-term, daily operations of the company.
  • He's a big fan of brainstorming sessions, and he'll complain to his staff if he goes more than a week without one.
  • Bezos said most of his leadership team is focused years ahead as well.


Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he "very rarely" focuses on the short-term, daily operations of Amazon, and instead is looking and working years ahead.

In a new Forbes profile, Bezos discussed his management style, and explained how he and his leadership prefer to focus on the long-term goals at Amazon. He said he pretty much only works on Amazon's roadmap, and leaves daily tasks to other Amazon employees.

"Friends congratulate me after a quarterly-earnings announcement and say, 'Good job, great quarter,'" Bezos said to Forbes. "And I'll say, 'Thank you, but that quarter was baked three years ago.' I'm working on a quarter that'll happen in 2021 right now."

Bezos also said he needs at least a weekly brainstorm meeting to unload ideas in, and said he'll complain to his office if he goes a week without one.

The Forbes interview provided some insight into how Bezos, the richest man in the world, runs Amazon, which briefly reached a valuation of $1 trillion this week — making it the second US company to do so. Read the full profile here.

Top 3

1 Tech Not even Trump is safe from being banned for tweets that go too...bullet
2 Tech Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says the country’s...bullet
3 Tech The top 25 colleges that produce the most startup foundersbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Tech Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey got grilled by Congress for claims of anti-conservative bias he says just aren't true (TWTR, FB)
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is ponying up $145,000 in settlement fees.
Tech Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop must stop making bogus claims about its $66 'vaginal eggs' because of a legal settlement. Here's the real science.
A photo of Antarctica's A-68 iceberg in September 2017.
Tech Antarctica's monster A68 iceberg is still alive — but the Maryland-size ice block just pivoted toward its doom
null
Tech Here's why Ashton Kutcher thinks it's 'absurd' if you have a problem with the scooters that were littering San Francisco's sidewalks