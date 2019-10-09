Instagram dark mode now runs on iOS 13 or Android 10.

The dark mode works with device system settings, and there are no ways to turn on or off the feature on Instagram's settings.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced the new update on Twitter on Tuesday, October 8th.

Instagram has launched dark mode on Android and iPhone, starting from today.

“Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out,” Mosseri tweeted.

Screenshot of Instagram dark mode

The new update is available on Android 10 version and iOS 13, but Android 9 with system-wide dark mode will automatically trigger it once you toggle the dark theme in your phone settings.

If you already have a system-wide dark mode, just update your Instagram on PlayStore.

iPhone users

Swipe down and tap Brightness.

Then choose Dark.

You can use the toggle next to Automatic to switch between the dark and light theme automatically.

OR

Turn dark mode on or off through the Settings menu.

Go to Settings then Display and tap on “Dark.”

For Android users

Go to Settings, then Display

Tap Advanced, and select Dark/Night Mode from the Device theme menu.

Presently, there are no ways to turn on or off the feature on Instagram's settings. The only way to turn off is to opt-out of general system-wide dark mode settings.