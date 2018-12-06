Infant ibuprofen sold under CVS, Walmart, and Family Dollar brands is being recalled

news

Several batches of liquid ibuprofen for infants are being recalled.

Tris Pharma is pulling some of its ibuprofen oral suspensions sold under brands from CVS Health, Walmart, and Family Dollar. The products may have a higher concentration of ibuprofen, which could harm infants, Tris Pharma said.

More information on the recall, including which specific lots are affected, is available in a statement from the company.

Ibuprofen is used to relieve pain or treat fevers. If infants are exposed to doses of the product that are too high, their kidneys could be permanently injured, Tris Pharma said. Side effects to watch for include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhea.

Tris Pharma said it hasn't received any reports of adverse events linked to the recalled products.