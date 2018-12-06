Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Infant ibuprofen sold under CVS, Walmart, and Family Dollar brands is being recalled

Tech Infant ibuprofen sold under CVS, Walmart, and Family Dollar brands is being recalled

There's a recall of some batches of liquid ibuprofen for infants. The products were sold under Walmart, CVS, and Family Dollar brands.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tris_Pharma_1 play

Tris_Pharma_1

(Tris Pharma)

  • Tris Pharma is recalling several batches of liquid ibuprofen sold for infants, because the medicines may have a higher concentration of the drug, which could harm babies.
  • The products were sold under CVS Health, Walmart, and Family Dollar brands.
  • More information on the recall is available in a statement from the company.

Several batches of liquid ibuprofen for infants are being recalled.

Tris Pharma is pulling some of its ibuprofen oral suspensions sold under brands from CVS Health, Walmart, and Family Dollar. The products may have a higher concentration of ibuprofen, which could harm infants, Tris Pharma said.

More information on the recall, including which specific lots are affected, is available in a statement from the company.

Ibuprofen is used to relieve pain or treat fevers. If infants are exposed to doses of the product that are too high, their kidneys could be permanently injured, Tris Pharma said. Side effects to watch for include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhea.

Tris Pharma said it hasn't received any reports of adverse events linked to the recalled products.

Top 3

1 Tech MTN, Nigeria agree to settle $8.1 billion repatriation case...bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech Gwyneth Paltrow says Jeff Bezos hasn't answered her emails...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech There are 43 exotic weapons in 'Destiny 2' right now — and we've ranked them all, from worst to best
A car-free day in Madrid, where only buses, taxis, motorcycles, and official vehicles were permitted to drive.
Tech Madrid’s ban on cars cut traffic on its busiest street by a third — and other cities are cracking down
null
Tech Apple's highly anticipated heart monitoring feature is finally available for the Apple Watch (AAPL)
Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
X
Advertisement