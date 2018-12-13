Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

In 2018 there were more original scripted shows on Netflix and other streaming services than on cable or broadcast TV networks for the first time

Tech In 2018 there were more original scripted shows on Netflix and other streaming services than on cable or broadcast TV networks for the first time

There are nearly 500 original series total across streaming, cable, and broadcast networks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Stranger Things" play

"Stranger Things"

(Netflix)

  • The number of scripted original shows on online services is now higher than on broadcast or basic cable networks.
  • There were 495 scripted original shows in total in 2018.

For the first time ever, the number of scripted original TV shows is higher on streaming services than on basic cable or broadcast networks.

As Netflix invests heavily in original content, and Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more try to keep up, the number of original series on online services has increased to 160, according to an analysis by FX Networks Research.

Last year, the number of original streaming shows was 117.

Broadcast networks had 146 shows in 2018, basic cable had 144, and pay cable had 45.

There were 495 scripted original series total in 2018, while 2017 had 487. If viewers think it's hard to keep up with TV now, even more companies, like Disney and AT&T, are launching their own streaming services in 2019.

Below is a chart that breaks it all down:

null play

null

(FX Networks Research)

And here is how the number of original series has taken flight on streaming services since 2014:

  • 2014: 33.
  • 2015: 49.
  • 2016: 90.
  • 2017: 117.
  • 2018: 160.

Top 3

1 Tech Google's CEO explains why a picture of Donald Trump comes up when...bullet
2 Tech 9 African countries where less than 10% of population have internetbullet
3 Tech How Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft are shaking up...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech All the companies and divisions under Google's parent company, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)
The effects of climate change on the chimpanzee population in Central Africa are devastating.
Tech 10 rainforest animals that may go extinct because of climate change
null
Tech I opted out of health insurance and then had a medical emergency. Here's how Medicaid is rescuing me from $50,000 of medical bills.
null
Tech Apple quoted me $1,500 to repair a MacBook Pro, so I paid less than $500 at an 'unauthorized' Apple repair shop instead
X
Advertisement