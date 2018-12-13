I'm a diehard iPhone user who switched to Android for a week — here's what I loved and hated about the Google Pixel 3 XL

news

Switching from iPhone to Android can be intimidating.

After using the iPhone for five years, Business Insider's Michelle Yan decided to switch from the iPhone XS Max to the Google Pixel 3 XL for at least a week.

Watch her journey from iPhone to Android and see how she adjusted to the Google Pixel 3 XL.

Michelle Yan: I'm going to be switching from my iPhone XS Max to the Google Pixel 3 XL for a week. I'm honestly not looking forward to switching. I've had an iPhone for about six years. Before that, I had my Sidekick, and I loved the flipping keyboard, so that's why I couldn't really give it up. I've had the iPhone 6, the iPhone 7 Plus, and now the iPhone XS Max. I also own AirPods, an iPad Mini. I also own a MacBook Air, and at work, I also use a MacBook Pro and the trashcan.

I would consider myself a real Apple fangirl. I love using iMessage. I love using Animoji, FaceTime. I love AirDrop. Portrait Mode's great. Selfie Portrait Mode is also great. It just looks so clean and, like, friendly. So I love my iPhone, but I did hear a lot of great things about the Google Pixel, and I'm going to be switching over for a week to test it out. I've heard that the camera quality on the Google Pixel is amazing. I'm excited to test that out, and that's about it.

Honestly. Androids. I just think Android people are like serious, and they know their stuff, and they're like, "This is the best phone, and this is why." But for iPhone people, it's like, iPhone's so cool-looking. I love it. So I've never used an Android phone before. If a phone is really good in its interface, you should be able to understand it easily, and that's why I think I love the iPhone.

I am scared that the blue bubbles in the iMessage will be turning green for my recipients of my text messages. But at the same time, I'm a little scared that I'm gonna like it and actually wanna switch. Connect to mobile network. Couldn't sign in. Why is there so much dead space here? I'm in. I'm just gonna finish setting this up and see how it goes for the week.

So I've been using the Pixel 3 XL for five days now, and it's been really frustrating. The operating system isn't as easy to navigate as the iPhone, so, these past few days, I've been just really irritated on trying to figure things out, and no matter how much I customize it, it just doesn't feel good. I didn't even bother putting all my contacts in my phone because all of my friends were like, "We're not texting you because we don't want the green bubble."

I thought getting used to the fingerprint sensor would be harder, but it was actually pretty easy. I kind of like using it. The only issue is when my phone's on the table. I think the most challenging thing that I'm still not used to is just the notifications on the phone. This is probably an unpopular opinion, but I love getting notifications on my iPhone 'cause it's like in your face, and I like that.

The only thing so far that I like about the Pixel is the camera. Actually, I love the camera. The camera is amazing. I'm not gonna lie. This camera is so, so much better than the iPhone camera. I'm obsessed with the wide selfie cam as well.

I guess widgets are pretty cool. It's not like I need it, you know? Like, I could survive without it. I know most Android users probably don't put a lot of apps on their home screen, but I like putting all my important apps on my home screen. I don't like the gestures on this phone. I don't know why, but it's so hard for me. Like, even like this, if I wanna, like, look at all my apps, I'm not doing it right. Like, I guess I have to do all that.

After switching to the Pixel, I can see how advanced and how prestige an Android is. You can do so much with it that it's like whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, you know? But when you're on the iPhone, it's like, oh yeah, this does that, this does that. Oh, okay, I see all these things. It's like it's babying you, you know? The iPhone is babying you, and I honestly prefer that. The only thing carrying me through these next few days is the camera.

So I've been using the Google Pixel for a week now, and I'm really excited to get back to my iPhone. The first thing that I'm gonna do when I get back to the iPhone is fix iMessage. I'm so excited to do that.

Yeah, I was really excited but also nervous to use it, and then, when I was actually using it for the first few days, it was kind of frustrating, but then, I started to appreciate the Pixel a little more, and I kind of didn't put the iPhone on this high pedestal anymore.

I just think the camera quality on the Pixel is just so much better than the iPhone, but I don't think the camera is enough to switch over for me because, just the operating system, it just really brings it down. My average screen time on the iPhone is about six hours a day. My average screen time on the Google Pixel? Three hours.

If you love customizing a phone and love going on an endless journey of discovering new things to do with your phone, the Pixel or any Android is probably the best for you, but if you wanna be spoon-fed and you wanna, you know, just enjoy beautiful-looking phone and looking at beautiful-looking apps, go with the iPhone. I'm still gonna be team iPhone, but I would say I am not as in love and as hyped about the iPhone as I was. But I'm loyal so, sticking to the iPhone. Team iPhone! Now give me back my iPhone!