WhatsApp, a messaging platform, has discontinued services on all Nokia Series 40 phones with effect from January 1, 2019.

The platform stated this in its FAQ posted on its website.

“For the following operating systems, you can no longer create new accounts. However, you'll be able to continue using WhatsApp on Nokia S40 until December 31, 2018.”

The statement further stated that Android versions 2.3.7 and older will be discontinued on February 1, 2020, while iOS 7 and older will stay until February 1, 2020.

“...because we'll no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time,” the statement notes.

Nokia S40 include devices such as Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia 206, Nokia 208, Nokia 301, Nokia 515.