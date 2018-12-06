Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

If any of your apps don't work in MacOS Mojave, a small tweak in your settings might fix the problem (AAPL)

Tech If any of your apps don't work in MacOS Mojave, a small tweak in your settings might fix the problem (AAPL)

Adobe Photoshop wouldn't open after I upgraded to MacOS Mojave. But a simple trick fixed my problem — and it could fix your incompatible apps, too.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)

  • When I upgraded my MacBook Pro to Mojave last month, I loved all of the changes, particularly the new Stacks feature. But I was bummed out when one of my most-used apps, Photoshop, would no longer open.
  • I have an old version of Adobe Photoshop I've kept on my laptop for many years now (it's CS5, in case you're wondering).
  • Every single time I tried to open Photoshop, it would crash and produce an error report.
  • There was nothing I could do to fix it — or so I thought.
  • After doing some sleuthing online, I learned that the kind folks at MacWorld UK had stumbled upon a trick that makes many seemingly-incompatible apps, like my old version of Adobe Photoshop, suddenly work on MacOS Mojave.
  • If you have an old version of Photoshop yourself, or have any other apps that don't seem to work in MacOS Mojave, try this trick first before giving up all hope.

First, open System Preferences.

First, open System Preferences. play

First, open System Preferences.

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)


Click on Security & Privacy.

Click on Security &amp; Privacy. play

Click on Security & Privacy.

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)


Click on the far-right tab called "Privacy."

Click on the far-right tab called "Privacy." play

Click on the far-right tab called "Privacy."

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)


On the left sidebar, scroll down until you see the option that says "Accessibility." Click that.

On the left sidebar, scroll down until you see the option that says "Accessibility." Click that. play

On the left sidebar, scroll down until you see the option that says "Accessibility." Click that.

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)


You're going to have to click on the lock to make changes. Enter in your computer password.

You're going to have to click on the lock to make changes. Enter in your computer password. play

You're going to have to click on the lock to make changes. Enter in your computer password.

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)


Once you've entered your password, the list of apps on the right-hand panel will illuminate. Click on the app that isn't working for you — in my case, I'm trying to fix Adobe Photoshop CS5.

Once you've entered your password, the list of apps on the right-hand panel will illuminate. Click on the app that isn't working for you — in my case, I'm trying to fix Adobe Photoshop CS5. play

Once you've entered your password, the list of apps on the right-hand panel will illuminate. Click on the app that isn't working for you — in my case, I'm trying to fix Adobe Photoshop CS5.

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)


Clicking on the app allows it to control your computer again.

Clicking on the app allows it to control your computer again. play

Clicking on the app allows it to control your computer again.

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)


Now, click the lock again to save your changes. The apps in the right-side panel should dim again. That's it! Cross your fingers and try opening your app again.

Now, click the lock again to save your changes. The apps in the right-side panel should dim again. That's it! Cross your fingers and try opening your app again. play

Now, click the lock again to save your changes. The apps in the right-side panel should dim again. That's it! Cross your fingers and try opening your app again.

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)


This trick worked for me with Adobe Photoshop CS5 running on my 15-inch MacBook Pro, but your results may vary depending on the app that isn't working. Good luck!

This trick worked for me with Adobe Photoshop CS5 running on my 15-inch MacBook Pro, but your results may vary depending on the app that isn't working. Good luck! play

This trick worked for me with Adobe Photoshop CS5 running on my 15-inch MacBook Pro, but your results may vary depending on the app that isn't working. Good luck!

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)


Top 3

1 Tech MTN, Nigeria agree to settle $8.1 billion repatriation case...bullet
2 Tech Apple's squid emoji was mercilessly mocked by a famous California...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Ted Sarandos
Tech Netflix's content boss responded to a report that said the streaming giant's work culture was 'ruthless'
null
Tech New York City's secret subway line with antique cars is back in service — here's what it's like to ride it
Pedestrians walk through the city center in Luxembourg.
Tech Luxembourg just became the first country to offer free public transportation, but the policy might not work as planned
"First Man."
Tech How the 'First Man' composer created one of the best scores of the year, which was just nominated for a Golden Globe
X
Advertisement