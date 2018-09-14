Hurricane Florence has 150 trapped, stranded as flood waters swallow small North Carolina town

news

The city of New Bern, North Carolina has promised that help is on its way to 150 people trapped by Hurricane Florence's inundation of the small town.

New Bern, which sits along the Neuse River, has seen massive flooding and damage from the storm, and now civil authorities are urging people to get to high points in their homes to await rescue efforts.

"Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU" the city's Twitter page announced.

The city had previously issued an evacuation order. Hurricane damage caused a power outage but water remains operational, according to the Twitter account.

An interactive map charting the storm's impact shows large swaths of the city flooded.

Hurricanes disproportionately endanger those with limited mobility or means, as they are less able to heed evacuation warnings.

FEMA operates rescue teams with boats and helicopters, but the continued intense weather may hamper efforts while the storm remains strong.