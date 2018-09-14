Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Hurricane Florence has 150 trapped, stranded as flood waters swallow small North Carolina town

Tech Hurricane Florence has 150 trapped, stranded as flood waters swallow small North Carolina town

Hurricane Florence has cut off large areas of New Bern, North Carolina, a riverfront town which is experiencing the some of the hurricane's dramatic storm surge. Along parts of the coast it has brought flood waters more than 6 feet high.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New Bern play

New Bern

(WLOS News 13 WNC)

  • The city of New Bern, North Carolina has promised help is on its way to 150 individuals trapped by Hurricane Florence's inundation of the small town.
  • New Bern, which sits along the Neuse River, has seen massive flooding and damage from the storm.
  • FEMA operates rescue teams with boats and helicopters, but the continued intense weather may hamper efforts while the storm remains strong.

The city of New Bern, North Carolina has promised that help is on its way to 150 people trapped by Hurricane Florence's inundation of the small town.

New Bern, which sits along the Neuse River, has seen massive flooding and damage from the storm, and now civil authorities are urging people to get to high points in their homes to await rescue efforts.

"Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU" the city's Twitter page announced.

The city had previously issued an evacuation order. Hurricane damage caused a power outage but water remains operational, according to the Twitter account.

An interactive map charting the storm's impact shows large swaths of the city flooded.

Hurricanes disproportionately endanger those with limited mobility or means, as they are less able to heed evacuation warnings.

FEMA operates rescue teams with boats and helicopters, but the continued intense weather may hamper efforts while the storm remains strong.

Top 3

1 Tech Apple has launched 3 new phones and Twitter users say the price is...bullet
2 Tech Here's where Hurricane Florence's eye is due to make landfall,...bullet
3 Tech Hands-on with all the new iPhones Apple just introduced (AAPL)bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Justin Welby
Tech An unexpected shareholder has criticised Amazon for 'leeching off the taxpayer'
Hurricane Florence seen over the Atlantic Ocean, about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda, on September 9.
Tech Hurricane Florence has arrived and is already causing massive floods on the US coast
Larry Page has gone quiet.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Hurricane Florence storm track.
Tech 'Catastrophic' flooding expected as Hurricane Florence hovers over the North Carolina coast