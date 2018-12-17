HQ Trivia cofounder Colin Kroll died at the age of 34 on Saturday night.

Instead of its usual 9 p.m. Sunday game, HQ aired a tribute to Kroll.

HQ host Scott Rogowsky announced that the $25,000 prize for that night had instead been donated to an animal charity in Kroll's memory.

Gameshow app HQ Trivia ditched its usual game on Sunday night and paid tribute to its cofounder Colin Kroll, who died at age 34 over the weekend.

The app did not air its regular show out of respect, and instead host Scott Rogowsky remembered Kroll with a small eulogy.

"Colin, or CK as we called him, was true visionary who changed the game twice. First with Vine, and then with this very app," Rogowsky said.

Rogowsky also announced that because Kroll was an animal lover who would occasionally bring his dog Tater to the office HQ donated what would have been Sunday night's $25,000 prize to The Humane Society in his memory.

Other HQ employees mourned his passing on social media, including hosts Sharon Carpenter and Lauren Gambino , as well as Kroll's HQ cofounder Rus Yusupov.

