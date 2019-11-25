Over 400 developers, startups and businesses from across Sub-Saharan Africa attended the first of its kind conference.

There were hands-on demonstrations and discussions with Facebook product experts who provided guidance and help to unlock challenges developers face in their development process.

Facebook in partnership with Andela plan to train and equip thousands of developers across 10 countries in Africa with technical and non-technical skills in 2020.

On Friday, Facebook brought together over 400 developers, startups and businesses from across Sub-Saharan Africa in a first of its kind conference dubbed “Facebook iD8 Nairobi”.

As part of its effort to create opportunities for innovation, community building and education throughout the continent, “Facebook iD8 Nairobi” created a space for developers and startups to showcase and celebrate talent from across the continent, while sharing their developer journey.

Facebook's first ‘Facebook iD8 Nairobi’ conference (courtesy)

Speaking at the conference Emeka Afigbo, Facebook’s Global Head of Developer Programs said, “We look forward to reconnecting with the ecosystem to share the latest technology , product and program updates. Facebook iD8 is a two-way dialogue where we also have a chance to hear from our developer and startup community’ about their experiences and roadblocks as well as provide an opportunity for members of our community to connect with others who share their challenges and aspirations.”

Facebook iD8 Nairobi: L-R, Herve Dzeudjovo, Xavier Payong, Emeka Afigbo (courtesy)

On the sidelines of the iD8 conference was the 2019 Facebook SSA Developer Circle Leads Summit which bought together 60 Developer Circle leaders from 17 countries across the continent, who represented 45 circles in a two-day networking event.

Facebook in partnership with Andela plan to train and equip thousands of developers from its Developer Circles across 10 countries in Africa with technical and non-technical skills in 2020. This follows Facebook's successful three-month training programme with Andela across Nigeria and Kenya in 2019.

Facebook iD8 Nairobi: Gerti Sheshe, Mbuyu Makayi,Carol Kariuki. (courtesy)

There were hands-on demonstrations and discussions with Facebook product experts who provided guidance and help to unlock challenges developers face in their development process.

“This opportunity has enabled me to connect and get mentorship to build my career while equipping me with leadership skills to work with the developer community. Through my Facebook Developer Circle I have gotten exposure and recognition in the Developer ecosystem. The experience has been enlightening and I am confident that I will have a successful career in technology.” Fatma Ali, a Developer Lead for a Facebook Developer Circle in Eldoret stated.

Facebook iD8 Nairobi: L-R, Mbuyu Makayi, Ziad Traboulsi (Director, Engineering Facebook, Samuel Stephen, Ifunanya Ikemma. (courtesy)

The conference also provided an opportunity for developers and startups to learn how technology such as AR/VR, Messaging and Open Source can offer tangible solutions for businesses in Africa.

“My experience leading a Developer Circle in Cape town has enabled me to advocate for the inclusion of women in the developer community in Cape town with my circle having the highest female members in Africa. Through Facebook iD8, I gained insights on how we as developers, male and female can seize opportunities and curb challenges in the developer community.” added Sewagodimo Matlapeng a Developer Lead for a Facebook Developer Circle in Cape town.